Fuel Price Protesters Are So Angry They’ll Drive Around the Country, That’ll Show Them

The spiraling petrol prices have caused massive protests pretty much all over the world, and drivers in New Zealand are ready to join the club with a rather, well, unusual idea.
A campaign that’s now getting a lot of attention on social networks invites Kiwis to fill up the tanks and then meet in Wellington on Sunday to create a convoy that would then travel all the way to Levin.
In other words, protesters would drive close to 100 km (approximately 62 miles), obviously burning quite a lot of fuel (especially when considering that all drivers also have to go back home), only to raise awareness that the fuel prices are way too high.
The unusual protest will take place on July 3, and while the campaign apparently has a lot of supporters, others have obviously noticed the irony that the whole idea comes down to.
However, as per the local media, one of the protest supporters claims the purpose of the 100 km drive is to raise awareness, rather than to actually burn fuel while standing up to high fuel prices.
Obviously, many people believe the same thing is possible by just bringing together all the cars without moving a single inch, but as it turns out, burning fuel to and back from Levin on a Sunday afternoon, all while making a lot of noise, is what everybody wants to do anyway.
It's not hard to see who’s the big winner of this new protest, especially as the hundreds of supporters that are expected to attend will first have to fill up their cars.
And at the end of the day, don’t be too surprised if some drivers don’t even make it to the meeting point in the first place, as the more supporters will attend, the bigger the lines will be at each gas station where they’ll try to fill up the tank.
