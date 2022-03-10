Fuel Hoarder Buys Almost $1,700 Worth of Fuel, Loses It on the Street, Gets Fined

More on this:

1 A Photo Sparked a Nationwide 'Gas Rush' in This European Country

2 We're Still Enduring the Consequences of Lead in Gas, a Decision Made 100 Years Ago

3 Someone Has Created a Mobile App to Let You Order Fuel at Home

4 Gasoline Cars Can Run On So Many Other Fuels Other Than Gasoline

5 Fleeing Suspect Puts Wrong Fuel in His Car, Calls Tow Truck, Gets Arrested