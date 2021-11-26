Fuel, Cars and Other Goods Transported Safely Thanks to Operation Sentinel’s Warships

A major part of what Navy forces do is related to maritime patrol and making sure that vessels passing through risky areas can complete their missions safely. In addition, the international economy depends a great deal on the goods carried by such vessels, which is why maritime security is a top-level responsibility.

The aptly-names Operation Sentinel ensures ships carrying important goods such as oil, gas, food, and cars can pass through Middle East waters without incidents. The operation is directed by an international staff headquartered in Bahrain, and its activities are overseen by the parent body of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC). The navies of eight nations are part of the program, including the U.S., UK, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Estonia, and Lithuania.