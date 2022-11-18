Frozen Berry Porsche 718 Spyder Gets Its First Wash Ever, Impresses Its Owner

Brand-new cars also need to be detailed before being enjoyed by their owners, even if it sounds counterintuitive. In fact, a brand-new vehicle has many surfaces that are covered with various stickers, and these leave adhesive that needs to be cleaned off. Moreover, even those with a perfect paint from the factory may require a paint correction from a professional detailer.
We have seen Larry Kosilla do this new car detailing before, and it never gets old, if you ask us. This time, he tackles a brand new Porsche 718 Spyder that belongs to Matt Farah, who is both a YouTuber and a long-time close friend of Larry. The two have known each other since grade school, and this makes their YouTube collaboration even more special.
Farah ordered a Porsche 718 Spyder back in August 2021, but the vehicle that was meant for him got lost at sea in the Felicity Ace fire. Yes, Matt was among those unfortunate enough to lose their vehicles in that fire, and now the time has come to take delivery of his vehicle, which he had shipped straight to AMMO NYC.
Now, Matt Farah did not order a stock 718 Spyder, but he commissioned it to be modified by the folks at Deman Motorsport, who have developed a special engine package for the Cayman GT4. The firm had then developed a similar package for the 4.0-liter motor for the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder, and Farah ordered one for his new vehicle.
The Deman 4.5-liter conversion provides a significant power bump, which leads to an output of around 560 horsepower, and this results in a stunning horsepower-to-weight ratio that has convinced dozens of owners to get the work done.
Farah opted for a Fabspeed exhaust, while he was at it, and it is described as “insanely loud” by Larry. It sounds fantastic in the video, but it will take a couple of hours of experiencing it in real life to decide if it is too much or not, and that last bit is a matter of personal taste. With that behind us, let us watch Larry do his magic.
Farah ordered a Porsche 718 Spyder back in August 2021, but the vehicle that was meant for him got lost at sea in the Felicity Ace fire. Yes, Matt was among those unfortunate enough to lose their vehicles in that fire, and now the time has come to take delivery of his vehicle, which he had shipped straight to AMMO NYC.
Now, Matt Farah did not order a stock 718 Spyder, but he commissioned it to be modified by the folks at Deman Motorsport, who have developed a special engine package for the Cayman GT4. The firm had then developed a similar package for the 4.0-liter motor for the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder, and Farah ordered one for his new vehicle.
The Deman 4.5-liter conversion provides a significant power bump, which leads to an output of around 560 horsepower, and this results in a stunning horsepower-to-weight ratio that has convinced dozens of owners to get the work done.
Farah opted for a Fabspeed exhaust, while he was at it, and it is described as “insanely loud” by Larry. It sounds fantastic in the video, but it will take a couple of hours of experiencing it in real life to decide if it is too much or not, and that last bit is a matter of personal taste. With that behind us, let us watch Larry do his magic.