Fastest Spacecraft Ever Made Did (and Didn’t) Touch the Sun, Here’s Why It’s Complicated

More on this:

Frosty Fest Winter Event Brings the “Coolest” Decals to Rocket League

Frosty Fest, the annual winter event in Rocket League, makes a comeback this year. Starting this week, players can participate in special challenges to unlock several newly added items, including decals, titles, banners and paint finishes. 6 photos



But that’s certainly not all there is about the winter event!



Also, regardless of whether you complete any of the newly added challenges, all players can claim the Ski-Free player banner in the Item Shop for free all throughout Frosty Fest.



Of course, it wouldn’t be winter in Rocket League without a snowy arena. That being said, Beckwith Park is getting into the spirit of the season with a Snowy variant of the



Furthermore, the Winter Breakaway event that started on December 16 will run through December 24 and takes places on Throwback Stadium (Snowy) and replaces the standard ball with the hockey puck from Snow Day.



The second winter-themed event running during the Frosty Fest, Spike Rush will start on December 24 and ends on January 3. While Spike Rush is live, the Spike power-up from Rumble Mode is engage after kick-off. Additionally, the ball carrier can’t boost and is demolished on impact, but they can definitely pass the ball to teammates to pull off some exceptional plays.



If that’s not enough for you, seasonal items will be available in the Item Shop. Players can pick up the new Frosty Pack bundle, which includes Tygris (Crimson Painted), Frostbite Boost (Forest Green Painted), Wonderment Wheels (Crimson Painted), and Sub-Zero Goal Explosion (Forest Green Painted), for 1100 Credits.



Apart from the special wintery items, Frosty Fest brings back Golden Gifts. The challenge for these gifts can be completed five times and they will unlock items from the Zephyr, Elevation, and Vindicator Item Series.But that’s certainly not all there is about the winter event! Rocket League players who complete Frosty Fest Challenges will unlock the “coolest” new items, including Ring-a-Ling Wheels, three new decals, Flannel Paint Finish, “Abominable Throwman” player title, and much more.Also, regardless of whether you complete any of the newly added challenges, all players can claim the Ski-Free player banner in the Item Shop for free all throughout Frosty Fest.Of course, it wouldn’t be winter in Rocket League without a snowy arena. That being said, Beckwith Park is getting into the spirit of the season with a Snowy variant of the classic Arena . The new version will be available in Ranked, Casual, and Private Matches throughout the event.Furthermore, the Winter Breakaway event that started on December 16 will run through December 24 and takes places on Throwback Stadium (Snowy) and replaces the standard ball with the hockey puck from Snow Day.The second winter-themed event running during the Frosty Fest, Spike Rush will start on December 24 and ends on January 3. While Spike Rush is live, the Spike power-up from Rumble Mode is engage after kick-off. Additionally, the ball carrier can’t boost and is demolished on impact, but they can definitely pass the ball to teammates to pull off some exceptional plays.If that’s not enough for you, seasonal items will be available in the Item Shop. Players can pick up the new Frosty Pack bundle, which includes Tygris (Crimson Painted), Frostbite Boost (Forest Green Painted), Wonderment Wheels (Crimson Painted), and Sub-Zero Goal Explosion (Forest Green Painted), for 1100 Credits.