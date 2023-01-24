From the GT3 to a Bespoke GT S: Bentley and Mulliner Honor a Glorious Racing Victory

The new models will pay tribute to Bentley's 2020 victory at the Bathurst 12-hour race with the Number 7 Continental GT3, demonstrating once again the brand's mastery in creating high-performance, exclusive vehicles that cater to discerning customers.
Bentley purposely waited until the Australian official launch of the Continental GT S, the top-of-the-range grand tourer in the company's portfolio, an engineering marvel devised to the highest standards in driving performance and visual appeal. An exceptional platform, it shares many technical similarities with its track-focused sibling, the Continental GT3, making it an ideal foundation for these two special edition models.
Pedigree of a champion: the Bentley GT3
first generation of the Bentley Continental GT3 was a race car version of the Continental GT V8 Coupe, which was based on the Continental GT3 Concept Racer. The car was unveiled at the 2013 Goodwood Festival of Speed and was developed by a team of engineers from Bentley Motors and technical partner M-Sport Ltd.
It featured a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produced 600 hp and an Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox with a limited-slip differential. The car also included several racing-specific features, such as a steel roll cage, Sparco six-point FIA safety harness, onboard fire extinguisher, and a race-specification ABS and traction control.
The Continental GT3 proved itself to be a competitive and successful car in various motorsports events, including the Blancpain GT Series, Intercontinental GT Challenge, ADAC GT Masters, Pirelli World Challenge, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car also participated in the 2016 Goodwood hill climb, with the pilot David Brabham behind the wheel. With its combination of performance, handling, and durability, this iteration of the Continental GT3 scored over 126 podiums and 50 victories worldwide, solidifying its position as a formidable competitor in endurance racing and a fitting tribute to Bentley's rich motorsports heritage.
later generation of the Continental GT3 is based on the third-generation Continental GT and was unveiled by Bentley Motorsport in November 2017. It maintains the same rear-wheel drive character and utilizes a heavily modified 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces more than 550 horsepower, a track weapon born from the passionate engineers of Bentley Motorsport's in-house team at Crewe, in conjunction with the company's prized technical partner, M-Sport.
It utilizes an aluminum structure, reducing the machine's weight to under 1300 kg and offering an even weight distribution, making it an ideal platform for racing competitions. Alongside state-of-art engineering developments such as a redesigned engine dry sump system, intercoolers, all-new intake and exhaust systems, and bespoke suspension and braking systems, the GT3 is unmistakably Bentley thanks to its aerodynamics carried from the already-established refined lines of the road car, which also provides a significant amount of additional downforce.
Bentley's motorsport heritage dates back to its early days in the 1920s. Bentley vehicles were known for their speed and power, and the brand quickly established itself as a dominant force in motorsports events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. There, the brand conveyed its most notable achievements in motorsports in the form of successive victories during the 24-hour race in 1924, 1928, 1930, and, more recently, in 2003.
The Old Number 7
Even though it also suffered from heavy damage, the former champion racer emerged victorious in the hands of Dudley Benjafield and Sammy Davis. The car's heroic performance was celebrated at a dinner at the Savoy in London, where the Old Number 7 was wheeled in as the guest of honor, still bearing the battle scars of its historic victory.
Only after 76 years could the 1927 impressive feat be repeated again. In 2003, Bentley achieved a historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 73 years after their last win at the prestigious race. The winning team, consisting of drivers Guy Smith, Dindo Capello, Tom Kristensen, Johnny Herbert, David Brabham, and Mark Blundell, drove one of the Bentley Speed 8 cars and took first and second place, also taking the fastest lap record.
In 2020, Bentley Motorsports achieved a historic victory at the Bathurst 12-hour race in Australia, with drivers Jules Gounon, Jordan Pepper, and Maxime Soulet behind the wheel of the Number 7 Continental GT3, which crossed the finish line first after a nail-biting final hour of competition.
The Bentley team secured a significant lead over their competitors in the race's final stretch. Despite a late scare due to incoming weather, the team was able to reset the race distance record at 313 laps and finish the race just seconds before the rain began, making it difficult for the other teams to complete the 12-hour endurance event.
It was a historic moment for Bentley and Team M-Sport and a testament to their skill and determination, solidifying Bentley's position as a leading player in motorsports and showcasing the Continental GT3's exceptional performance capabilities.
The bespoke Bentleys inspired by the winning #7 Continental GT3
The launch of the new Continental GT S in Australia provided the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the car's racing sibling by creating a special edition that celebrates V8-powered performance. This special edition is designed to reflect the car's racing heritage, being the perfect tribute to the Continental GT3. Consequently, the GT S variant of the Bentley Continental, which is focused on pure driving performance and a striking visual presence, represents the ideal foundation for this pair of specially-commissioned road cars.
The first car takes the design cues from the livery of the winning race car, displaying a bright Apple Green exterior with a contrasting Beluga black roof, wing mirrors, a lowered bumper, and a redesigned rear boot profile. Furthermore, the unique front fascia also includes the now-famous number seven proudly showcased on the grille matrix, as is the case with the champion race car.
The inside living space of this Continental GT S is a long departure from the basic and functional layout of the GT3 racer. Lavish high performance is the name of the game inside Bentley's top grand tourer. The cabin perfectly complements the vehicle's unique outer appearance by combining fine leather and premium materials with Apple Green accents using micro-piping and contrast stitching.
Of course, Mulliner provides a few special touches, like the "Bathurst" embroidery on the headrests and the "One of Two" motif on the tread plates, nodding to the unique heritage of these vehicles. Even more, the carbon fiber fascias on the passenger side feature a unique technical finish comprised of a metal overlay of the track alongside the names of the victorious drivers and the winning number seven showcased on the center console.
Mulliner's magic touch comes finished in Silver Tempest, closely resembling the second-generation Continental GT3 at its first unveiling in late 2017. It follows the same recipe as the first vehicle, benefiting from the same blacked-out chrome elements and carbon fiber additions as its Apple Green GT S counterpart. The inside cabin also gets a similar luxurious and exclusive treatment, including all the unique touches that nod to Team Bentley's victorious run in the 2020 Bathurst 12-hour race.
Not least, as another even more unique touch, each of these commissioned cars will be delivered together with a special commemorative artifact, expertly framed to preserve its significance. Additionally, every vehicle will be accompanied by a 1:18 scale model of the victorious Continental GT3 Apple Green Number 7 race car, providing a tangible representation of the inspiration behind these exclusive endeavors.
A Continental GT S at heart
The passionate folks at Mulliner achieved new milestones last year in their personal commissioning activities, with about 500 Bentley models custom catered for clients worldwide, alongside their impressive coachbuilding portfolio, which includes the Batur and the Blower Continuation Series, just to name a few.
Of course, this exclusive pair of Bentleys comes powered by the same unit that sits under the hood of the "regular" GT S, namely the 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 542 hp (550 PS) and 568 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque and can propel this luxurious machine from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4 seconds.
The collaboration between Mulliner and Bentley Sydney has resulted in a pair of exceptional special edition Bentleys, paying homage to the No. 7 Continental GT3's victorious performance at the 2020 Bathurst 12-Hour race.
These cars boast unparalleled driving performance, luxurious interiors, and striking exteriors that are sure to turn heads on the road and come as a testament to the brand's commitment to providing excellence in both motorsports and luxury automotive design as well as never to overlook the past achievements that helped shape its evolution as one of the world's top automotive manufacturers.
