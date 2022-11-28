From Rust to Race, 8-Month Built Lada Cosworth Duratec Is the Ultimate Street Sleeper

Russian automaker AvtoVAz doesn’t have a large footprint on the international market, but in Europe, it made a notable appearance with its Lada brand of cars. Renowned for its simplicity, hardiness, and efficiency, the Lada 2101 (VAZ-2101) was a popular pick for buyers looking for durability without straining on finances. It was nicknamed 'Kopeyca,' the smallest coin in the Soviet Union. And that happened for a reason.