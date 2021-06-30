From Rendering to Reality: Meet the Electric MINI Vision Urbanaut

Presented in November last year, the MINI Vision Urbanaut was a digital concept that offered an interpretation of mobility through a new vision of space. From a rendering to reality, we're ready to meet the physical model of the vehicle and get a feel about what this futuristic-looking minivan is all about.
Measuring just 4.46 m (14.5 ft) in length, the MINI Vision Urbanaut has a versatile exterior and interior that adapts to the owner's needs. Look-wise, it resembles the VW Bulli but with a modern electric twist to it.
The headlights, which are hidden beneath a milled aluminum structure with slotted openings, are only visible when the vehicle is switched on. Multicolor dynamic graphics are displayed by both the front and rear lights, creating different looks in different driving modes and MINI moments.
But what are these "MINI moments"? The MINI Vision Urbanaut uses three modes, "Chill," "Wanderlust," and "Vibe," to present a wide range of possible scenarios. They can be activated by placing the MINI Token ( a piece that is the same size as a worry stone) in slots positioned on the table at the center of the car. In the "Chill" moment, the vehicle takes on an appearance inspired by a green forest canopy.
"Wanderlust" is the only mode in which the car moves. The user interface changes its images to portray a world of travel inspired by tourism posters from the 1950s and 1960s. To drive the vehicle, one would have to simply tap the MINI logo to bring up the steering wheel and pedals. Animation of the route and additional journey information are also displayed on board.
In the "Vibe" moment, the MINI Vision Urbanaut opens up its side door and folds up the windscreen to create a sense of open space. The car can be configured in this mode to resemble a boombox. Fragrance, ambient lighting, music are all added to the mix for each moment to deepen the experience.
With a focus on sustainability, the electric drive system ensures emission-free transportation on a local level. Its interior is almost entirely made of renewable and recyclable materials, with a significant proportion being made of knitted textile. The steering wheel and areas of the floor use mainly cork.
It has a flexible four-seater layout that sort of resembles a stylish living room. Both front seats are movable, and the backseats can be manually folded. The inside design will differ depending on the MINI moment selected and the customer's preferences.
On July 1st, the MINI Vision Urbanaut will make its debut at the DLD Summer Conference in Munich, Germany.
