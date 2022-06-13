Freshly Unique 2022 Toyota Tundra 6x6 Looks Beastly on Super Deep Vossen HF6-5s

In a sea of 6x6 Jeeps, Ram TRXs, or even Ford Broncos, a six-wheel take on the XK70 third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra could not go by unnoticed. Especially now that it is finally a custom, bespoke wrap.
While all OEM eyes are focused on Toyota’s all-new 437-horsepower 2023 Toyota Sequoia hybrid full-size family SUV, as it is now born in San Antonio with a starting price that is dangerously close to the $60k threshold, the aftermarket world is slowly – but steadily – putting the spotlight on the 2022 Tundra pickup truck sibling. Sometimes, complete with six wheels, instead of just four.
We all know that 6x6 transformations have become a hoot now that more automakers are eagerly churning out cool pickup trucks and truck-based sport utility vehicles. But aside from Fords, Rams, and Jeeps, it seems there is little interest in outrageously doing the same to JDM-flavored competitors. Save for one major exception, as back in April, we noticed a Florida-based company by the name of Force Motorsport, which rocked no less than six Weld Racing Ledge Beadlock W901 wheels dressed up in bronze… as well as no bed at all.
Jump forward to the three days of South Florida fun at the June 10-12 Florida Truck Meet hosted by the Homestead Miami Speedway and the crazy red Tundra things have changed a little bit. The crimson-painted 2022 Toyota truck is now a wrap, complete with a glorious one-of-one 6x6 makeover and a new pair of shoes. Well, make that three new pairs of aftermarket “shoes,” as the monster six-wheel truck is now shod in a darker nuance of Vossen. As it turns out, the project has now been equipped with the company’s new HF6-5 wheels, the deepest hybrid forged wheel set from the company yet.
The rest of the parameters look unchanged but also ready for any shenanigans, especially now that we also see the elongated truck bed for the very first time, plus a name change. Not for the truck, but the outlet, which is now called Esteem Customs. Well, at least this thing sure looks prepared for anything, from hauling way more stuff than an OEM Tundra to conquering any type of terrain in the morning and taking the owner and family to a stylish event in the evening – after a thorough wash, of course.
