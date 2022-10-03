Fresh Renault Espace CGI Transforms the MPV Into Massively Posh Seven-Seat SUV

The few surviving minivan enthusiasts know very well that very brief moments made the segment so popular before the arrival of crossover SUVs or the EV revolution.
And one of them was certainly back in 1984, almost four decades ago, when French automaker Renault introduced the original Espace – a five-door passenger car now classified as a large MPV. It helped birth the minivan segment in Europe, and for that its automaker holds enough respect to still produce the nameplate.
However, since minivans are a dying breed, they do not want said extinction to include their beloved Espace. And, according to the rumor mill, there is a simple solution – if you cannot beat them, join them. So, the next evolution of the Espace V, or possibly a completely new generation, will see the legendary nameplate morph from a premium MPV into a fully-fledged crossover SUV.
A big one, by the way, as the good folks over at Kolesa think there will be enough space due to an increased wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats, thus keeping the traditional seven-seat MPV option alive – only differently. Anyway, their resident pixel master - Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, has also decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Renault's denial or validation that its Espace nameplate will morph into an SUV.
Naturally, the potential Renault Espace successor has the current design language exhibited by the latest members of the French automaker’s family, as well as humongous rear doors and an elongated trunk to properly allow the option of seven seats or/and posh access to the rear bench plus the luggage space. No words on powertrains, though, for now. Still, it would be interesting to see if Renault will also electrify this nameplate to close full circle the model’s transition.
