Fresh But Unofficial Honda Ideation Sketch Makes Great Case for a Civic Si or Type R Coupe

Honda is doing great in America, let's be frank. Sure, it's not the same as the Toyota powerhouse – a company that fights GM for the overall supremacy of the US automotive market. But it's confidently holding the second position among Asian carmakers after American Honda's sales increased by more than 9% during the first six months of the year to over 690k vehicles.
Naturally, it has some best-sellers – the iconic Honda Civic series is the tenth best-selling nameplate in H1, and the acclaimed CR-V compact crossover SUV stands even higher, in fifth position. For the rest of the year, the Japanese carmaker will keep it safe, as always, with the ramp-up of deliveries of the GM-based Prologue EV and the refreshed Civic family that also includes the all-new 2025 Civic Hybrid sedan.
Also, the 2025 Honda Civic Si debuted recently with revised styling and more technology, plus the 1.5-liter turbo mill that was dropped from the regular model's lineup. Sadly, while it comes with improved content over the 2024 model year, there's no hike in terms of output and no coupe version either. We're now waiting to see what happens with the 2025 Honda Civic Type R, but don't hold your breath for more oomph or a radical change in terms of styling.
That's too bad – some folks believe that, although popular, Honda's designs are becoming more and more bland with each new facelift or generation. As such, certain fans would very much like to see the company take more daring decisions – such as a radical restyle of popular models or bringing back long-lost body styles. For example, the returning Honda Prelude coupe is a good example, and some fans certainly hope the two-door option will be more widely available across the family.
Well, in this climate of love for everything crossover, SUV, or truck-based, that's probably not going to happen. But the parallel universes of vehicular CGI don't mind that and always allow the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to express their visions freely. For example, Mohammad Mahdi Rezaei, a car and industrial designer known as mehdi_cardesigner on social media, recently worked out a CGI rising sun for a Honda coupe.
This is merely an ideation sketch, and there's only one POV to go with, but we feel that it's easy to pinpoint a potential nameplate for this cool yet unofficial and completely hypothetical design. For example, Honda already brought back the Prelude nameplate, so it's unlikely they would do another rebirth – let's say for the CRX Si. Also, they just killed the NSX, and this coupe mostly has compact proportions. We reckon it would clash with the BMW M2 and Nissan Z Nismo if they were real.
Thus, our best bet is simple – either this could be the long-awaited return of the Honda Civic Si coupe with a more unique design, or it could even transform into the next-generation Civic Type R if Honda gives it enough oomph to warrant the legendary nameplate's moniker. What do you think?
As for the powertrain, let's speculate freely based on what we already know from the US automotive market's trends. Obviously, it wouldn't be all-electric; those left and right exhaust pipes make that clear. So, how about the FL5 Honda Civic Type R's current 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-four getting an electrified aid and forming a mighty hybrid assembly with something in the region of 400 horsepower?
