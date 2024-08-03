autoevolution
 
Bugatti Tourbillon

Fresh Bugatti Tourbillon Turbo GT Sport+ Edition Isn't Real, Previews the Things to Come

As far as upcoming sports cars are concerned, even though now it's more powerful than a certain plug-in hybrid V12-powered Lambo (Revuelto, wink, wink!), not even the 1,064-horsepower twin-turbo V8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 can compare to the exoticness of a Bugatti Tourbillon.
Most likely, a lot of folks would prefer the more direct connection between man and machine supposedly offered by the American sports car, but others just want to have the most expensive 'jewel' in town so that everyone stares at them, even if they can't even wear or drive it properly in this particular case. Of course, the new Bugatti Tourbillon is the crown jewel of the automotive industry at the moment.

The upcoming mid-engine plug-in hybrid sports car was created by the Bugatti firm under patronage from Mate Rimac and the new Bugatti-Rimac conglomerate. It succeeds the popular Chiron hypercar installment, doesn't feature the iconic W16 engine, and will only be made in fewer (250) units with a price tag of at least $4 million apiece. The name echoes the mechanism that features as a balancing structure in high-end mechanical watches, and the design is obviously a modernization and refinement of the Veyron and Chiron predecessors.

Some will say that it's a bit too subtle for the price, but (probably) no one will dare to deny that the new powertrain is one for the ages – an 8.35-liter Cosworth V16 is hooked to a triumvirate of electric motors for eAWD capabilities, and the combined output is no less than 1775 horsepower. As always, a lot of the upcoming customers won't desire the 'simple' Bugatti Tourbillon and instead will ask the French automaker to create bespoke options for them to stand out in any crowd.

Well, the latest hypercar is not yet on sale, and until deliveries kick-off, what we see will be what we get. At least in the real world. Meanwhile, across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators seeks to give us fresh ideas. For example, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by this modded Tourbillon options?

For starters, the pixel master thought about a few simple tuning contributions – a fresh apron at the front, orange-tinted aftermarket wheels, orange touches on the body, and a huge wing at the rear, simple stuff like that. However, now there's also a second digital iteration – and the black x green example is dubbed as the Bugatti Tourbillon Turbo GT Sport+ Edition. Of course, don't take it too seriously as it is merely wishful thinking – but for sure, it's a preview of the many unique or limited series that will come officially from the manufacturer in the rear world, right?


About the author: Aurel Niculescu
Aurel Niculescu profile photo

Aurel has aimed high all his life (literally, at 16 he was flying gliders all by himself) so in 2006 he switched careers and got hired as a writer at his favorite magazine. Since then, his work has been published both by print and online outlets, most recently right here, on autoevolution.
Full profile

 

