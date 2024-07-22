Fresh Audi S5 Avant Gets Virtually Enhanced With New Face, Shadow Line, New Wheels

The Ingolstadt-based automaker has recently announced the first details about the all-new Audi A5 and S5 family, which includes the sedan and Avant models, for the first time since the series was born in 2007.
The bad news is that the carmaker also dropped the Sportback, Coupe, and Cabriolet models once it enacted the new corporate directive of moving all ICE-powered cars to uneven numbers while the even ones are reserved for the e-tron all-electric models. So, instead of a new five-model roster to fulfill the role of the A4 and A5 series combined, we get a streamlined situation with the A5 and S5 models looking like regular saloons, although they're more practical five-door liftbacks.
Also, Audi of America waved goodbye to the A5 and S5 coupe and cabriolet plus the RS 5 and will only gain the A5 and S5 Sedan models in exchange – they're not even bringing the Avant station wagon across the big pond, aka the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, the company bets on a mildly revised styling, certain engines with a new MHEV plus system based on 48V technology, and the sporty performance of the S5 models. Some will say that it's too bad that Audi is not bringing the Audi S5 Avant to America – but we're not shocked since BMW also doesn't sell the more powerful M3 Touring there either.
However, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI don't care about all the politics. When it sees something cool, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators kicks into high gear and makes everything slightly cooler. Subtlety isn't the middle name of pixel masters, but that doesn't mean they don't like to keep it stylish – and here's an eloquent example.
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks that now is the right CGI time to work on the Audi S5 Avant station wagon. However, unlike other quick transformations of all-new models, this time around, the pixel master went a little deeper – and also restyled the front fascia of the S5. So, instead of the small radiator grille and odd comas within, now there's a bigger piece that extends down to include the big central air intake of the front bumper, while the grille now has a classic honeycomb decorative structure.
Also, the CGI expert applied his signature 'Shadow Line' treatment, and all the chrome elements are gone in favor of body-color-matched ones that make the family-oriented station wagon a little more aggressive and worthy of its Audi S5 Avant moniker. Last but not least, the unofficial, hypothetical morphing couldn't be complete without a nice set of larger, concave aftermarket wheels and a set of crimson brake calipers.
So, what do you think about the changes? In earnest, the wheels and 'Shadow Line' don't seem impossible to achieve, but the modified front fascia structure is a whole other business, right?
