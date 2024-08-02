Fresh 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport Gets Showcased in Fantasy Land Way Ahead of Time

A couple of YouTube channels were overly excited after the first teaser trailer of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport and couldn't help but do something very CGI about it.
After the first six months of the year, American Honda is doing great – up 9.3% to more than 690k vehicles. But that's all thanks to the namesake Honda brand, as Acura slipped 13.1% to 64,015 units, whereas the mainstream marque jumped 12.3% to more than 626 vehicles. Many good things are coming – the all-electric Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, the enhanced MDX, an all-new Acura ADX base crossover SUV, the fuel-cell CR-V, the completely refreshed Civic lineup which finally includes an all-new Civic Hybrid, and the refreshed Odyssey.
Just about every novelty is already out and about from Honda – so they're already thinking about what comes next. As such, it is no wonder that they have already kicked off the teaser campaign for an all-new 2026 model year. The Japanese automaker's fans can rejoice, as development is currently underway for the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, and we're dealing with an all-new iteration, so we're getting the fourth generation of the mid-size crossover SUV that acts as the five-seat, shorter counterpart of the three-row Honda Pilot.
Set to be unveiled officially in early 2025, the all-new 2026 Honda Passport was presented in TrailSport guise and will boast "a truly rugged design, authentic off-road capability, next-level versatility and innovative features." Also "signaling a new appetite for big adventures," the teaser previews the TrailSport with more exclusive and bespoke design credentials than the current trim versions of the Pilot or Passport. As such, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI didn't want to let people feel desperate during the remaining six months before the official unveiling.
So, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is already hard at work to envision the potential looks of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport. The Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs, and their resident pixel master immediately rendered the mid-size CUV directly based on the teaser photograph. They also tried to imagine the rear next, albeit without lingering too much on its looks at the end of the first video embedded below.
The second highly unofficial and completely hypothetical feature comes from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who give us a more extensive digital preview complete with a bunch of ritzy colors. However, note that their resident pixel master didn't create the design preview based on the teaser trailer for the TrailSport but the regular version. As such, it's tamer than what we're expecting – and instead, they quickly compared it to the current 2024 Pilot and the third-generation Passport. So, which one is your favorite?
