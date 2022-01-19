Fresco XL Is Set To Be Revealed in 12 Days, Promises To Be a Breath of Fresh Air

Fresco Motors has announced it will unveil its new car, the Fresco XL, on February 1, 2022. The vehicle is an all-electric model that promises “unadulterated power” without the noise of a traditional car. It promises to provide a minimalistic and Norwegian design, along with room for eight passengers.
Fresco is a company that was started back in 2017, and it was named after Jacque Fresco, an American futurist. Jacque Fresco passed away in 2017 and made his mark in industrial design, but he also described himself as a social engineer.
If you are following the automotive industry as closely as we do here, at autoevolution, you may remember an article about Fresco back from 2019. At the time, the company unveiled a concept vehicle dubbed Reverie, which was claimed to be able to drive at speeds of up to 300 kph, while also being capable of sprinting from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just two seconds.
At the time, Fresco officials stated that they targeted a range of 1,000 kilometers per charge, but also planned to offer smaller battery packs.
From what we can gather, Fresco's first design, the Reverie, was not transformed into a working prototype or even a one-to-one scale model. The XL, which was only revealed through a teaser that was posted on the company's YouTube channel, should have a different fate.
The latest model from Fresco was designed by the company's founder, CEO, and Chairman, Espen Kvalvik. The vehicle is meant to look like no other on the road today, despite the fact that the company intends to use technology from external partners.
As Kvalvik stated, the company chose to stray from its old sedan shape and go towards an entirely new design language. The new model has bypassed historical and traditional shapes, and the company's founder describes it as being "a fresh breath of air." That raised our expectations up to 11, so we can't wait to see the finished product.
If you are following the automotive industry as closely as we do here, at autoevolution, you may remember an article about Fresco back from 2019. At the time, the company unveiled a concept vehicle dubbed Reverie, which was claimed to be able to drive at speeds of up to 300 kph, while also being capable of sprinting from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just two seconds.
At the time, Fresco officials stated that they targeted a range of 1,000 kilometers per charge, but also planned to offer smaller battery packs.
From what we can gather, Fresco's first design, the Reverie, was not transformed into a working prototype or even a one-to-one scale model. The XL, which was only revealed through a teaser that was posted on the company's YouTube channel, should have a different fate.
The latest model from Fresco was designed by the company's founder, CEO, and Chairman, Espen Kvalvik. The vehicle is meant to look like no other on the road today, despite the fact that the company intends to use technology from external partners.
As Kvalvik stated, the company chose to stray from its old sedan shape and go towards an entirely new design language. The new model has bypassed historical and traditional shapes, and the company's founder describes it as being "a fresh breath of air." That raised our expectations up to 11, so we can't wait to see the finished product.