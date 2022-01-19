Fresco XL Is Set To Be Revealed in 12 Days, Promises To Be a Breath of Fresh Air

More on this:

1 Podbike's Unusual Four-Wheeled E-Bike Is a Hit, Deliveries Start Earlier Than Expected

2 Tesla's New LFP Battery Truly Shines in Sub-Zero Temperatures, Looks Like a Winner

3 Norway Bought More EVs Per Capita Than Anywhere Else on Earth in 2021, Sets an Example

4 Norway Sets New EV Sales Record in 2021, Wants Even More in 2022

5 Tesla Refuses to Give Model X Back to Customer Because Previous Owner Had Debts