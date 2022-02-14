Fresco Turns to Engineering Consulting Group for EV Development of Its Pod, the XL

The Norwegians at Fresco have teamed up with AKKA Technologies for the development of their new vehicles. The first product of this collaboration will be the Fresco XL, the pod-shaped electric vehicle that the young brand has teased earlier this month.
The start-up company headquartered in Oslo decided to work with AKKA Technologies to help keep the company lean and asset-light. The idea is to tap into the experience of a team that is accustomed to developing quality vehicles, along the ability to get them ready for production as fast as possible.
As Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, the CFO and Member of the Board of Fresco, noted, developing any physical product is "a lot more taxing" than a fully digital one. Things get even trickier with an electric vehicle, which is why the company decided to team up with an international firm instead of attempting to handle things on its own.
Signing the deal with AKKA Technologies is described by Fresco Motors as being a “large step” for them, both as a company, and for the development of their future electric vehicles. From what we understand, the Norwegian company will only make electric vehicles, so it would be superfluous to mention that every time, but we will leave it at that for now.
As we noted above, Fresco Motors unveiled images of its first model, the Fresco XL, earlier this month. The vehicle is described as an electric POD, and it is shaped accordingly.
However, since this is just a design concept for now, its production version might be different, as many elements might require implementation that has the possibility of changing the look and shape of the resulting product.
The first product specifications announced for the Fresco XL involve a 1,000-kilometer (620 miles) range for a full battery charge, which is ambitious, and the vehicle also has all-wheel-drive and can seat eight people.
So yes, you could say this might be a tall order for a start-up company to develop, but doable if you have an experienced consulting firm at hand.
