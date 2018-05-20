French Embassy UK Takes Delivery of DS 7 Crossback

Being the ambassador of France to the United Kingdom sure has its quirks. In addition to diplomatic immunity, one other quirk is the luxo-SUV Mr. Jean-Pierre Jouyet uses for the daily grind. Although it doesn’t have a convertible top like the one-off car the President of France rolls in, the luxury crossover used by the French Embassy in the UK is nothing to scoff at considering the segment’s alternatives.
“I am delighted to have such an excellent means of transport, this new DS 7 Crossback, as our official French Embassy car – especially as it reminds us all that France remains synonymous with luxurious design and product excellence,” declared Jouyet upon delivery of the French utility vehicle. “The exquisitely detailed interior reminded me so much of the DS car we had in our family some years ago,” he added, although the Citroen DS has little to do with this fellow here.
Bearing in mind diesel is popular in the United Kingdom, it comes as a surprise the ambassador decided on the PureTech 225 with the eight-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, Jouyet doesn’t have anything else to do than relax in the rear seat from point A to point B as his two chauffeurs, Jean and Nicolas, do their job.
Presented to the ambassador by DS Automobiles UK managing director Alain Descat, the vehicle has been specified in Ultra Prestige configuration. That would be the flagship of the range, which costs £43,190 from the get-go. The Ink Blue pearlescent paintwork adds £750 to the price. The extended bi-zone automatic air conditioning and DS ConnectedCAM, on the other hand, come in at £200 and £400.
DS Automobiles won’t be stopping here with the 7 Crossback, as the year 2019 will bring forth the E-Tense 4x4 drivetrain. To you and me, that’s the automaker’s way of saying gasoline-electric hybrid and all-wheel-drive. The newcomer is rated at 300 metric horsepower and 37 miles (60 kilometers) of electric driving range.
But wait, there’s more! Come 2020, the crown jewel of Groupe PSA will launch the DS 8 fastback sedan. Vice-president of product, Eric Apode, said that “the flagship’s more unconventional rear end will give it a unique selling point in the market.”
