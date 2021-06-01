French Destroyer FS Forbin Shatters Supersonic Target With Aster 30 Missile

There were many exciting things happening at this year’s edition of the Formidable Shield exercise, and the participating countries took this opportunity to try out new technologies and test their weapons. One of these auspicious maneuvers was the French FS Forbin intercepting a supersonic target, with the help of the Aster 30 combat missile.
It only takes a few seconds to fire a missile and complete an attack, but there are days and days of preparation before that, so that everything can be perfectly set up for that one important moment. But the successful outcome makes it all worth it in the end. This was the case for the French anti-air warfare destroyer (AAWD) Forbin’s crew, who recently conducted an attack operation during Formidable Shield.
For the simulated mission, the FS Forbin had the role of protecting top maritime facilities of an Allied country.
The crew detected and intercepted a supersonic target, in the form of a sea-skimming missile flying just above the water (which makes it harder to detect), at 1,860 mph (3,000 kph). The ship’s surface-to-air missile defence system, PAAMS, was ready to go, and an Aster 30 combat missile was fired. In a matter of seconds, the target was destroyed, proving that the French warship can take on some of the most advanced supersonic threats out there.
Before the actual maneuver, the team onboard the ship had to carry out several simulated Aster 30 firings, in order to make sure that there were no technical issues and that the firing conditions were set up for the best outcome.
The successful operation, on May 21, marked the completion of the FS Forbin’s participation in Formidable Shield. As a member of the Maritime Theater Missile Defense (MTMD-F) Forum, France demonstrated the power of its maritime assets during this complex exercise, dedicated to anti-missile defense.
