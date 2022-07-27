French Automaker Citroen Has Launched a Stylish New C3 in India

The French automaker re-enters the four largest car market in the world with eyes on taking its fair share with the uniquely designed C3.
The new C3 is categorized as a hatch by Citroen, but it is hardly a hatchback-type vehicle as we know the term in the western world. The C3 has the ground clearance and posture of a legitimate compact SUV. The elevated bonnet, large wheel arches, 2,540mm (100”) wheelbase, and rear axle placement also lend to the look of an SUV.
The interior matches the unique styling of the exterior and is offered in a variety of color touches. The interior boasts 1,378mm (54.25”) of rear shoulder space the company calls a 'cocoon of comfort.' A 26 cm (10.236”) Citroen Connect intuitive touchscreen utilizes mirror-screen technology to duplicate the functions of smartphones allowing for the functions of phones to be controlled on the screen.
The new C3 has two engine options; the turbocharged 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, 108 hp Puretech 110, and the naturally-aspirated 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, 80 hp Puretech 82.
The Live is the base model offered in four color options. The Feel and Feel Turbo are identical, with the exception of the engine. Both are offered in four exterior colors, two roof colors, and two dashboard colors, and include the touchscreen infotainment system.
All models come equipped with driver and passenger airbags, reverse parking sensors, rear door child locks, engine immobilizer, speed-sensitive door locks, and ABS brakes.
The new C3 is built on Citroen's Common Modular Platform (CMP) to keep production costs low to compete in the price-sensitive Indian market, according to Drive Spark. It is the first of three in Citroen's C-Cubed program designed for emerging markets.
Citroen India is a joint venture with CK Biria Group and vehicles for the domestic market will be produced at CK Biria Group's factory in Tamil Nadu.
