Fre$hboy G Matches Like a Rapper Cowboy His GMC Denali HD on Big Dually Forgiatos

Charleston Grant, better known by his stage name Fre$hboy G, is an American rap artist from Camden, Arkansas. He is less known on the stage, but he may still strike out thanks to his countryside swagger.
Well, the new wave of artists only needs social media, SoundCloud, YouTube, and Apple Music to be recognized, right? That and a great photoshoot to make sure they stand out in the right crowds, apparently. At least that is the feeling exuded by Fre$hboy G.
So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are the ones who uncovered his recent fashion exploits – who may or may not have been a cool marketing stunt for Country Swag, a “special events, promotions and clothing brand that focuses on Country Music in the New York Metro Area and beyond.” Anyway, that is of lesser consequence than the fact that our rap artist knows how to match his apparel with an outrageous ride.
Since we are dealing with Forgiato, the main reason we are here is to admire (or, depending on your POV, puke at) the sight of Grant’s personal GMC Denali HD dually pickup truck. He traditionally enjoys this ride alongside his son (great father-son activity, if you ask me), according to his social media reel, but every now and then it also serves him well for (self or commercial) promotional duties.
And we have a feeling that he chose the right rig to do so – given the cool contrast between the burgundy-like exterior shade and the serious, all-black interior. The Forgiato shoes – oh, sorry, I meant wheels (I was thinking about Fre$hboy G’s white-and-crimson apparel at the same time) are an entirely different thing.
And the dually pickup truck seems to have been properly lifted to make way for this imposing set of aftermarket rims that are anything but inconspicuous. Chromed, dressed up in two-tone attire, even big-lipped (at the rear) they are – but humble they are not. And maybe that’s for the best, at least as far as this diesel dually pickup truck is concerned. So, do they get our Hi-riser hall pass, or not?
So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are the ones who uncovered his recent fashion exploits – who may or may not have been a cool marketing stunt for Country Swag, a “special events, promotions and clothing brand that focuses on Country Music in the New York Metro Area and beyond.” Anyway, that is of lesser consequence than the fact that our rap artist knows how to match his apparel with an outrageous ride.
Since we are dealing with Forgiato, the main reason we are here is to admire (or, depending on your POV, puke at) the sight of Grant’s personal GMC Denali HD dually pickup truck. He traditionally enjoys this ride alongside his son (great father-son activity, if you ask me), according to his social media reel, but every now and then it also serves him well for (self or commercial) promotional duties.
And we have a feeling that he chose the right rig to do so – given the cool contrast between the burgundy-like exterior shade and the serious, all-black interior. The Forgiato shoes – oh, sorry, I meant wheels (I was thinking about Fre$hboy G’s white-and-crimson apparel at the same time) are an entirely different thing.
And the dually pickup truck seems to have been properly lifted to make way for this imposing set of aftermarket rims that are anything but inconspicuous. Chromed, dressed up in two-tone attire, even big-lipped (at the rear) they are – but humble they are not. And maybe that’s for the best, at least as far as this diesel dually pickup truck is concerned. So, do they get our Hi-riser hall pass, or not?