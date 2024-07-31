Frankia Titan Stands Out as the Rolls-Royce of 'All-In-One' Motorhomes

Common sense and perhaps one (or more) reality checks have taught us all by now that we should be wary of anything that comes with the "ultimate," "absolute," "perfect," or similar descriptors. There is no such thing as perfection in real life. But the Frankia Titan motorhome would like a go at trying to achieve it.
Frankia is an established motorhome company from Germany. They've been in the industry since 1960, gradually building a reputation as one of Europe's leading motorhome builders. Frankia doesn't just make motorhomes, though: they build what they and the media describe as the Rolls-Royce of motorhomes.
That's still a way of saying "ultimate" and setting expectations high, but a model like the Frankia Titan, the "all-in-one" motorhome that aims to redefine luxury traveling, makes a strong case for both. Introduced five years ago, the Titan walks the fine line between compact and luxurious on-the-road living, being a stylish and self-sufficient RV for a family of four.
The Frankia Titan is offered in five fixed floorplans over three models with lengths varying between 8 and 9 meters (26.2 and 29.5 feet): the 790, the 840, and the 890, where the numbers actually stand for the length in centimeters. There is little difference between these except for the possibility to choose double beds or an extra-wide queen bed at the rear, and the dimension and layout of the dinette.
Whichever option you choose, the Titan delivers a blend of high quality materials and construction with all the creature comforts of a mobile home. Built on a triple-axis Fiat Ducato chassis with an AL-KO low frame, it's packed with features meant to make even impromptu outings comfortable.
Starting from the exterior, Frankia highlights the remote-control operated 5.5-meter (18-foot) Thule awning offered as standard and countless storage options, from the generous, super-high rear garage that comes with double access to the pass-through units on the side of the motorhome. All storage units are heated and double-sealed, ensuring all your stuff is protected from the elements.
The kitchen is comprised of the main block with a 3-burner gas stove, a deep sink, and plenty of storage and prep space, and the Tec-tower, which integrates an oven, a freezer, a fridge, and even more storage. All cabinets are soft-close and bolted to aluminum railings to ensure that there's no rattling while underway. The space is compact but surprisingly well-specced, offering everything you need within easy reach – and even some things you don't really need, like a special shelf for hanging glasses, with Frankia-branded wine glasses inside, or a secret shoe compartment at the head of the access stairs.
The bathroom is divided into two parts, with the glass-enclosed shower on one side, and the toilet and sink on the other. Flip the door to the latter over to the side and pull the pocket door to the bedroom, and you join these spaces into a single one.
Speaking of the bedroom, it, too, offers an incredible amount of storage, even though most of the space inside is taken up by that giant bed. Cupboards line the walls throughout, and you also have a place to hang a second TV, which Frankia offers as an option.
The Frankia Titan comes with 150 liters (40 gallons) of fresh water, upgradeable to as much as 300 liters (79 gallons), a 105-liter (27.7-gallon) tank for wastewater, and the iNDUS smart sanitation system that integrates a 45-liter (11.8-gallon) tank for black water. The motorhome is fully insulated with Thermo Guard Plus and comes standard with an Alde Compact water heater, Truma frost guard, a satellite dish, and a pair of 115W solar panels on the roof, hooked up to a pair of 100Ah batteries and a 1,700W inverter.
Described by Frankia as "charismatic" and "indulgent," the Titan is priced according to the hype: depending on options and the dealer you're working with, one such motorhome can go as high as €200,000 (approximately $216,300 at the current exchange rate) new. Used Frankia Titans sell for less, as expected, but they remain premium products, asking upwards of €145,000 ($157,000).
In other words, if you're going for compact, you choose the Frankia I 790 Titan with whatever bedroom option you like – a unit like the one shown in the video tour at the bottom of the page. If you want something that lives bigger and would have more room to wiggle for all four members of the family, you choose the I 890 Titan, preferably with the drop-down two-person automatic bed over the driver's cab.
The layout is designed with functionality and comfort in mind. You get a dinette on the right-hand side of the entrance, grouped around an extendable swiveling table that can seat as many as six people. The dining space doubles as an entertainment lounge, thanks to a 32-inch TV hidden into the wall of the pantry, which can rotate and extend on an arm so you can watch it from wherever you are in the motorhome. The same space can also double as a remote office.
As noted above, the Frankia Titan isn't impressive as much for its size as for the quality touches apparent throughout. The video tour below highlights the metal faucets in the kitchen and bathroom, the glass shower door, the ceramic toilet, the beautiful countertops, and the smart storage solutions in the bedroom, where you have two pull-outs that are actually wardrobes with hanging space.
Power comes from an 180-hp engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Titan also carries a 90-liter (23.7-gallon) diesel tank and is equipped with the latest in tech for easy and more sustainable operation, including AdBlue Technology.
