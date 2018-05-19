autoevolution
 

Frankenstein Bike with Audi V6 Engine and SLK Supercharger Sold on eBay

19 May 2018, 8:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
eBay is that place on the web where all the craziness of the world comes together and gets a price tag. Hidden under otherwise commonplace categories lie at times useless objects, and at times fortunes in the weirdest of shapes.
10 photos
Monster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBayMonster motorcycle sold on eBay
Not sure to what category this little motorcycle belongs to. It definitely does not belong to any established bike builder. Nor is it a car. A blend between the two, maybe?

Officially, the bike does not have a name. It is called Supercharged Monster Bike, or Streetfighter. It was built from scratch, presumably by the owner, using parts including from an Audi and a Mercedes SLK. And not just any parts, but essential ones.

The bike uses an Audi V6 engine, stripped from an A4 complete with a car’s radiator. When it was scavenged, the odometer on it read 70,000 miles (112,650 km). Which doesn’t make it's old, but rather very well serviced, as the post claims.

Supercharging the engine is a SLK-sourced part that gives the bike an “amazing whine.” Controlling the engine is a full automatic gearbox of unspecified origin. It is most definitely sourced from a vehicle as well, as it still has an operational reverse gear.

In a reversal of common sense motorbike engineering, the fuel tank for the monster has been fitted under the bike, and not on top of it.
Among the single authentic motorcycle parts are the Harley-Davidson switch gear and rims, and the GSX-R brakes.

“Please do not think of buying this is you struggle to hold up a 600 Bandit, as you’re asking to hurt yourself, sorry,” warns the guy who posted the the bike for sale.

But if you do think of buying it, it’s a bit too late. The bidding for it ended on May 15, with the winner agreeing to pay 5,300 pounds, or the equivalent of $7,150.
motorcycle bike eBay Audi A4 Mercedes-Benz SLK
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeMercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT S Roadster CoupeROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryAll car models  
 
 