Franken Modular Platform Is Designed to Solve Logistical Nightmares

I know, I know. What you see here looks like somebody forgot to build the rest of a car, but then again, not really. The vehicle, if you can call it that at this stage, is known as the Franken. It’s nothing more than a modular logistics platform meant to be used to complete an array of activities, but it doesn’t exist. So far, this idea or concept is only in the rendering stage. If it’ll ever go beyond this, it’s a bit hard to say.
The mind behind the design is South Korea-based creative director Dawn BYSJ. All anyone has access to, so far, is a few Behance pages. There you’ll find designs ranging from furniture to electronics and even vehicles like the Franken.
As I mentioned, the Franken envisions a modular platform meant to move cargo from point A to point B. To do so while accommodating a wide range of cargo, the Franken includes several modes.
carrier for parts and equipment. To do this, the Franken relies on autonomous technology to get things moving. The author does not mention what sort of systems are to be used in carrying out this function.
The designer does mention that the device works similarly to a self-balancing Segway. Because of this feature, the Franken can also be used as a sort of Segway. One mode allows a steering column with built-in touchpad to be installed so that it can be used by a human occupant. Imagine your reaction to seeing a mall cop riding one of these. I’d laugh and then slap o few stickers on it for some color.
Let’s say that duties for the day require larger cargo to be manipulated. What then? Well, it would seem the designer thought about this from the very beginning. To accommodate packages that would otherwise be bigger than just one Franken, Dawn shows that two vehicles can be united to provide one larger platform.
Honestly, from a logistics point of view, it can make sense to employ vehicles with such capacities. Think about it. Smaller vehicles can be engaged in normal activities, and can join their forces when an exception needs to be dealt with.
autonomously drive you to your destination. Whether that is to be used in an industrial or rural setting, we don't know. Just let your imagination run wild; you’ll need to do so for this next question. How do you get your human occupants inside?
As far as the designs show, there are no visible doors or panels allowing entry. That leads me to believe that everybody gets into the vehicle, which, by the way, includes no seats, and someone else comes along and places the roof on top like a coffin. Oh, now I understand the name. I hope it doesn’t come from that.
For one, I don’t feel this design will ever take off. There are just too many problems with it, and better designs, like the REE, for example, actually exist. Franken will remain just a tall tale for now, probably forever.
The mind behind the design is South Korea-based creative director Dawn BYSJ. All anyone has access to, so far, is a few Behance pages. There you’ll find designs ranging from furniture to electronics and even vehicles like the Franken.
As I mentioned, the Franken envisions a modular platform meant to move cargo from point A to point B. To do so while accommodating a wide range of cargo, the Franken includes several modes.
carrier for parts and equipment. To do this, the Franken relies on autonomous technology to get things moving. The author does not mention what sort of systems are to be used in carrying out this function.
The designer does mention that the device works similarly to a self-balancing Segway. Because of this feature, the Franken can also be used as a sort of Segway. One mode allows a steering column with built-in touchpad to be installed so that it can be used by a human occupant. Imagine your reaction to seeing a mall cop riding one of these. I’d laugh and then slap o few stickers on it for some color.
Let’s say that duties for the day require larger cargo to be manipulated. What then? Well, it would seem the designer thought about this from the very beginning. To accommodate packages that would otherwise be bigger than just one Franken, Dawn shows that two vehicles can be united to provide one larger platform.
Honestly, from a logistics point of view, it can make sense to employ vehicles with such capacities. Think about it. Smaller vehicles can be engaged in normal activities, and can join their forces when an exception needs to be dealt with.
autonomously drive you to your destination. Whether that is to be used in an industrial or rural setting, we don't know. Just let your imagination run wild; you’ll need to do so for this next question. How do you get your human occupants inside?
As far as the designs show, there are no visible doors or panels allowing entry. That leads me to believe that everybody gets into the vehicle, which, by the way, includes no seats, and someone else comes along and places the roof on top like a coffin. Oh, now I understand the name. I hope it doesn’t come from that.
For one, I don’t feel this design will ever take off. There are just too many problems with it, and better designs, like the REE, for example, actually exist. Franken will remain just a tall tale for now, probably forever.