France-Exclusive Renault Zoe Star Wars Edition Is No Millennium Falcon

The Nissan Leaf may be the best-selling electric car across the world, but nothing beats the Renault Zoe’s popularity as far as Europe is concerned. Produced since 2012 and improved in 2016 with a 41-kWh lithium-ion battery, the subcompact hatchback with all-electric propulsion now joins the Star Wars: The Last Jedi hype train with a limited-run special edition.
Also known as Episode VIII, the second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy has the makings of a bigger commercial success than The Force Awakens. Spoiler alert: the Millenium Falcon stars in both movies, and Han Solo’s spaceship also happens to be the main motif of this Zoe.

The light freighter we all know and love is printed on decals found in areas such as the hood, roof, and trunk. The Zoe Star Wars Edition Limitee is also gifted with exclusive badging and door sills, and the interior doesn’t disappoint either. Stepping inside reveals a purple dashboard trim strip, air vent surrounds, speakers, gear lever base, and carpet borders, a shade of purple resembling Mace Windu’s lightsaber.

Customization options include a choice of four exterior colors, namely Pearlescent White, Glacier White, Titanium Grey, and Etoile Black. Based on the Intens trim level, the Zoe Star Wars is furthered by goodies that include Bose audio, rearview parking camera, in-car Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as 17-inch Techrun alloy wheels that look sci-fi in their own right.

Available through pre-order on Renault’s French website, the Zoe Star Wars will go on sale per se in March of 2018. The timing is no coincidence, for it leads up to the standalone film about the galaxy’s most wanted smuggler, Han Solo. Production is limited to 1,000 units, and for some reason or other, the special edition is exclusive to the French public.

Given this collaboration between Renault and the Star Wars franchise, it will be interesting to find out what sort of special edition the French automaker will drop next year. The Megane RS R2-D2 would be a great idea!
