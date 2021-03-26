FP33 Cruiser Lets You Own a Piece of the Luxurious Boating Life for About $300K

But not everyone is on either end of the karma stick; some folks are somewhere in the middle. For those folks in the middle of social standing, there’s boats like these. The vessel you see is known as the FP33 from Focus Motor Yachts.
This Amsterdam-based team is led by British Naval Architect Tony Castro and is responsible for producing premium sport cruisers ranging anywhere from 33 feet (10.1 meters) to 50 feet (15.2 meters). These provide a seemingly ideal platform for performance, luxury, and lifestyle.
The Focus Power 33 (FP33) is a cruiser meant to offer a spacious and open feel while not sacrificing any of the luxuries you may need or want. Keep in mind, if you look to pick up one of these boats, customization is one of the aspects Focus places a very high emphasis on.
Starting at sea level, the first features to consider are the numerous windows found throughout the hull. Not only do these windows allow for tons of natural light to flood the interior, but some can even be opened to let some fresh air into the sleeping quarters.
Down below, where everyone is supposed to be resting, you’ll find an angled double bed suitable for two guests. Why angled? By placing a corner of the bed into the shape created by the bow, a lot more walking space is created. This room is also considered the owner’s loft.
Up top on the main deck, an extendable swim platform is available at the rear. Aside from allowing access to local waters, this feature also helps extend the deck area. Towards the interior, the first space you’ll encounter is the al-fresco dining area. Seating is suitable for up to six people, and a sink, stove, and fridge are available in the near vicinity. The seating in this area can also be converted into a lounge bed, just perfect for some sun-kissed skin. A simple and easy-to-use wheelhouse is also found on this deck.
Outside, and at the bow of the boat, another forward-facing lounge bed is available, just perfect for showcasing who’s boss. Honestly, no matter the level of social standing, to be seen riding into any port in such a position is statement enough.
Now for the pièce de résistance, the price for this watercraft. If you feel you need an FP33 and want to find out how much it’ll run you, check out the configurator the manufacturer provides on its site. Just to get an idea, I picked the strongest engines, essentials, and a few extras for comfort and still had a rate under $300,000. To hell with over-priced motorhomes, I'm getting myself a boat. Anyone know anything about international water laws and what I can do out there? I've got some crazy ideas I'd like to live out.
This Amsterdam-based team is led by British Naval Architect Tony Castro and is responsible for producing premium sport cruisers ranging anywhere from 33 feet (10.1 meters) to 50 feet (15.2 meters). These provide a seemingly ideal platform for performance, luxury, and lifestyle.
The Focus Power 33 (FP33) is a cruiser meant to offer a spacious and open feel while not sacrificing any of the luxuries you may need or want. Keep in mind, if you look to pick up one of these boats, customization is one of the aspects Focus places a very high emphasis on.
Starting at sea level, the first features to consider are the numerous windows found throughout the hull. Not only do these windows allow for tons of natural light to flood the interior, but some can even be opened to let some fresh air into the sleeping quarters.
Down below, where everyone is supposed to be resting, you’ll find an angled double bed suitable for two guests. Why angled? By placing a corner of the bed into the shape created by the bow, a lot more walking space is created. This room is also considered the owner’s loft.
Up top on the main deck, an extendable swim platform is available at the rear. Aside from allowing access to local waters, this feature also helps extend the deck area. Towards the interior, the first space you’ll encounter is the al-fresco dining area. Seating is suitable for up to six people, and a sink, stove, and fridge are available in the near vicinity. The seating in this area can also be converted into a lounge bed, just perfect for some sun-kissed skin. A simple and easy-to-use wheelhouse is also found on this deck.
Outside, and at the bow of the boat, another forward-facing lounge bed is available, just perfect for showcasing who’s boss. Honestly, no matter the level of social standing, to be seen riding into any port in such a position is statement enough.
Now for the pièce de résistance, the price for this watercraft. If you feel you need an FP33 and want to find out how much it’ll run you, check out the configurator the manufacturer provides on its site. Just to get an idea, I picked the strongest engines, essentials, and a few extras for comfort and still had a rate under $300,000. To hell with over-priced motorhomes, I'm getting myself a boat. Anyone know anything about international water laws and what I can do out there? I've got some crazy ideas I'd like to live out.