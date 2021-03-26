autoevolution
FP33 Cruiser Lets You Own a Piece of the Luxurious Boating Life for About $300K
Not everyone knows this, but there’s been a huge explosion in the boating and yachting industry for the past couple of years. Why? Well, someone’s got to win while someone’s got to lose.

26 Mar 2021
But not everyone is on either end of the karma stick; some folks are somewhere in the middle. For those folks in the middle of social standing, there’s boats like these. The vessel you see is known as the FP33 from Focus Motor Yachts.

This Amsterdam-based team is led by British Naval Architect Tony Castro and is responsible for producing premium sport cruisers ranging anywhere from 33 feet (10.1 meters) to 50 feet (15.2 meters). These provide a seemingly ideal platform for performance, luxury, and lifestyle.

The Focus Power 33 (FP33) is a cruiser meant to offer a spacious and open feel while not sacrificing any of the luxuries you may need or want. Keep in mind, if you look to pick up one of these boats, customization is one of the aspects Focus places a very high emphasis on.

With an overall hull length of 9.66 meters (31.7 feet), and a beam of 3.47 meters (11.4 feet), there’s more than enough room to include a dinette, bathroom, two bedrooms, an extendable swim platform, kitchen, and another al-fresco dining area, not to mention the wheelhouse and sun deck. Ok, I understand that may be a lot all at once, so allow me to break it down.

Starting at sea level, the first features to consider are the numerous windows found throughout the hull. Not only do these windows allow for tons of natural light to flood the interior, but some can even be opened to let some fresh air into the sleeping quarters.

Down below, where everyone is supposed to be resting, you’ll find an angled double bed suitable for two guests. Why angled? By placing a corner of the bed into the shape created by the bow, a lot more walking space is created. This room is also considered the owner’s loft.

Leaving the owner’s room, you step into an area accessible to all guests. Here, you’ll find access to a bathroom with a toilet and a sink, and a dining area equipped with a four-person dinette. At the rear, another sleeping area is suitable for another two guests.

Up top on the main deck, an extendable swim platform is available at the rear. Aside from allowing access to local waters, this feature also helps extend the deck area. Towards the interior, the first space you’ll encounter is the al-fresco dining area. Seating is suitable for up to six people, and a sink, stove, and fridge are available in the near vicinity. The seating in this area can also be converted into a lounge bed, just perfect for some sun-kissed skin. A simple and easy-to-use wheelhouse is also found on this deck.

Outside, and at the bow of the boat, another forward-facing lounge bed is available, just perfect for showcasing who’s boss. Honestly, no matter the level of social standing, to be seen riding into any port in such a position is statement enough.

To power this 4.5-ton dry-weight vehicle, Focus puts three different engine options at your disposal, each one with its own capabilities and efficiency to meet your needs. Regardless of the option you choose, the vessel will only be capable of a 35-knot top speed—unless, of course, you figure out a way to add a bit more kick to the existing hardware.

Now for the pièce de résistance, the price for this watercraft. If you feel you need an FP33 and want to find out how much it’ll run you, check out the configurator the manufacturer provides on its site. Just to get an idea, I picked the strongest engines, essentials, and a few extras for comfort and still had a rate under $300,000. To hell with over-priced motorhomes, I'm getting myself a boat. Anyone know anything about international water laws and what I can do out there? I've got some crazy ideas I'd like to live out.

