Fox News Shames Prince Harry for Idling in "Gas-Guzzling" Electric Audi SUV

Fox News made the news last week after airing a segment about Prince Harry’s supposed climate hypocrisy. According to the TV channel, the royal offspring was spotted at the airport waiting for about 30 minutes in a “gas-guzzling SUV.”
News channels don’t always have the most qualified reporters to cover the automotive sector. This can sometimes lead to hilarious moments like the one from the NBC Today Show when they gave gas-savings advice from inside an electric vehicle. It appears something similar happened to Fox News last week when the TV station failed to identify an electric vehicle and presented it as a gas-guzzler.
The Duke of Sussex was on a trip to California last week, and paparazzi naturally followed him everywhere. According to the Fox News reporting, Prince Harry was spotted at the airport waiting for about 30 minutes inside “a gas-guzzling SUV.” The problem was that the video shows Harry was actually sitting in an electric vehicle, which doesn’t release any harmful matters into the atmosphere while “idling.”
The mistake is easy to make with modern EVs that, unlike the Prius, don’t look any different than their ICE equivalents. It’s probably easy to mistake an Audi e-tron for an Audi Q5, which Fox News reporters did. The worst part is that they made that mistake while trying to trash people for polluting the air by idling in the supposed gas-guzzling SUV.
There are two strange things about this news. The first one is that Prince Harry tried raising awareness about climate change. This was probably the one thing that put it on Fox News’s radar. The second is that Fox News repeatedly denied climate change, saying it’s a farce created by the media or at least caused by natural environmental changes, not humans. Make of this what you will, but the outcome is nevertheless funny.
Realizing the mistake, Fox News later withdrew the article and published a revised version, focusing on Prince Harry’s use of a private jet rather than his electric SUV. But since the internet never really forgets anything, the video of the failed reporting is still available to watch.
