Four-Wheel Dragonfly Hyperscooter Is Here to Make the Woods Your Personal Street

With all the urban mobility services now operating in cities across the planet, the world of scooters (the ones you use standing up, not the Vespa-kind) has become a very lucrative one. There are countless companies making them in countless designs and with countless capabilities, so when hearing a new one is about to hit the market, you may not be all that impressed. D-Fly is here to challenge that.
D-Fly is a British company in the business of making personal recreation vehicles, as they call them. Its newest product, the Dragonfly, just went live on Indiegogo with the goal of challenging all that current scooters are.
Described as a hyperscooter, or the supercar equivalent of the scooter, the Dragonfly is a mutant of the breed. Not only does it come with four wheels, all of them steerable, but it has been designed in such a way as to be used with a great degree of success off the beaten path as well.
The Dragonfly is built on a carbon fiber platform and rests on four 10-inch slick tires. Taking care of its capabilities while on the move are a dual independent damped suspension system, the first of its kind according to D-Fly, and full axle articulation.
The scooter is powered by a pair of 550 W motors that send 1,650 Watts of muscle to the wheels, allowing the contraption to travel while on the road at speeds that can reach 25 mph (40 kph).
The battery should be enough to provide an autonomy of 50 miles (80 km), and it can be recharged in about three hours.
Weighing 37 pounds (16.8 kg), the Dragonfly is equipped with GPS tracking and an alarm that lets the owner know when an unauthorized party is messing with it, automotive-grade lights front and rear (with LED indicators), and a smart lock that uses a four-digit PIN.
D-Fly offers the Dragonfly on Indiegogo in two variants. The city-oriented DF is selling from 1,750 pounds (almost $1,900), while the off-roading DFX goes for 2,100 pounds (about $2,240).
