Four Volvo Penta Engines Turn This Sporty Yacht Into a Beast on Water

The freshly-renamed Melt might not seem impressive at first glance, but wait till you see it cutting through the waves! That's where this 110 feet (33.5 meters) reveals its secret powers. Boasting an exhilarating top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph), this is the largest yacht in the world to be fitted with the acclaimed Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system.
One of the perks of being a millionaire is that, if you really enjoy your new luxury boat, you can order a similar one almost right away, just for fun. Melt's original owner had not just one but two other yachts before, all built by the same shipyard. When he commissioned Unique (Melt's original name), he had taken delivery of a new 100-foot (30 meters) boat just the year before. Apparently, he liked it so much that he wanted an additional one, just with a bit more space.
This is how Melt was born in 2017. It didn't come from a highly-prestigious shipyard, but it made waves as the largest yacht to feature four Volvo Penta IPS pods.
Most of us are familiar with San Remo for its famous music festival, but this is also the location of a respected yacht builder – Amer Yachts, part of the Permare Group. Permare and Volvo Penta had a long-term collaboration and won several awards at the well-known Cannes Yachting Festival, even before launching this innovative yacht.
The Amer 110 Unique (currently renamed Melt) was similar to the builder's Amer Cento model, launched a year before. Following the owner's indications, the new yacht offered more space while still boasting an atypical configuration with just three cabins for six guests. Thanks to the Volvo Penta IPS1200 Quad, it could reach 30 knots and cruise comfortably at 25, coupled with an efficient fuel consumption of just 502 l/h at cruising speed and 665 l/h at maximum speed.
The Volvo Penta IPS had been launched back in 2005, but this was the first time it was incorporated on a yacht this size. The forward-facing, counter-rotating propellers sat underwater, enhancing grip. Thanks to the individually steerable pods, anyone could handle this yacht easily and gracefully. The system was considered revolutionary for the maritime industry for lowering fuel consumption and noise levels compared to conventional inboard shaft options.
In other words, the Amer 110 Unique was a super-fast boat with a luxury yacht style and comfort level, which the owner could drive by himself. The generous fuel capacity also enabled it to spoil those onboard with long coastal cruises without making too much noise or burning too much fuel.
The recently-sold Melt is also a rare model because no more Amer 110 vessels are being built. For just €4.6 million ($5 million), its new owner might have scored a bargain.
