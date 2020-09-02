Four Pro Tips for Taking Your Tesla Model 3 on the Nurburgring and Enjoying It

Porsche 935 Fought a Pair of 911 GT2 RS Clubsports, One Comes on top of PPIHC

You might have noticed an influx of videos lately showing a Tesla Model 3 Performance lapping various tracks, including the almighty Nürburgring. Whether it was bullying Porsche 911 GT3s or keeping up with tuned Acura NSXs, the electric sedan was always punching above its weight. 6 photos



While we still wait for the video of the Nordschleife lap, Sebastian released a slightly different clip than the ones we've become used to. Instead of showing us his on-track antics, he parked the Model 3 for a change and talked about the things you need to pay attention to if you want to bring yours to the track (and the Nürburgring in particular).



There are two things worth mentioning from the start. First is that Sebastian fully encourages Model 3 owners to race their cars. Second is that you'd be far better off with a Performance version, preferably with the Track Package installed than any other version of the 3.



Assuming that's the case, the French driver identified four key aspects anyone interested in following his example should pay attention to. They may seem a little trivial, but it wouldn't be the first time some small things made a world of a difference.



So, it all starts with the wheel nuts. Sebastian recommends checking them regularly and using a torque wrench to tighten them to 170 Nm (125 lb-ft). Then, there's the tire pressure. Since the



Thirdly, there's the whole braking situation. We've seen how another experienced driver lapped the North section of the Nürburgring in a Model 3 and all but



Finally, Sebastian goes into his recommended driving settings.



Invariably, Sebastian finds himself comparing the Model 3 to the



