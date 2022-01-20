Four Months of Work Lead to This Slammed 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, It Can Still Tow

When you run a workshop that specializes in lowered vehicles, one would expect you to drive a product of your work. With that in mind, Jake McKiddie bought a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD and slammed it like it was about to appear in a hip-hop music video.
As Jake describes, the idea was to have a new truck to carry vehicles to and from car shows, and this Silverado was the vehicle of choice to tow a car transporter. That is right, despite the work done to It, this Silverado is still used for its original purpose, towing.
McKiddie started with a brand-new truck, which had an MSRP of $41,095 when it was first offered on the market. Since this is a 3500 HD model, every component has been upgraded to allow a 52-percent increase in max towing capability. The 3500 HD with a regular crew cab, 2WD, dual rear wheels, diesel engine, and gooseneck hitch can go up to 35,500 pounds (ca. 16,103 kg).
Its Duramax 6.6-liter V8 turbo diesel engine provides 445 horsepower and 910 lb.-ft of torque (1,233 Nm), which sends it to the rear axle via a ten-speed automatic transmission supplied by Allison.
Gone are the stock rear leaf springs, and front springs, as the entire suspension is now on air. The entire vehicle had to be stripped down to enable the result seen in the photo gallery and the video below.
As Jake McKiddie explained, it is much more difficult to lower a brand-new vehicle than an older model, as newer vehicles come with more sensors and wiring, which makes disassembly and modification more complicated.
Cutting a wire will lead to the dashboard lighting up like a Christmas tree, and the vehicle may refuse to start or shift into gear if the team that does the disassembly is careless and cuts concealed wires or sensors.
It took the team four months to do the modifications on this truck, but the result looks impressive. It will attract attention, which is good for business in this case, and the modifications have not hindered the vehicle’s key function, the ability to tow, so nobody should be upset about it.
McKiddie started with a brand-new truck, which had an MSRP of $41,095 when it was first offered on the market. Since this is a 3500 HD model, every component has been upgraded to allow a 52-percent increase in max towing capability. The 3500 HD with a regular crew cab, 2WD, dual rear wheels, diesel engine, and gooseneck hitch can go up to 35,500 pounds (ca. 16,103 kg).
Its Duramax 6.6-liter V8 turbo diesel engine provides 445 horsepower and 910 lb.-ft of torque (1,233 Nm), which sends it to the rear axle via a ten-speed automatic transmission supplied by Allison.
Gone are the stock rear leaf springs, and front springs, as the entire suspension is now on air. The entire vehicle had to be stripped down to enable the result seen in the photo gallery and the video below.
As Jake McKiddie explained, it is much more difficult to lower a brand-new vehicle than an older model, as newer vehicles come with more sensors and wiring, which makes disassembly and modification more complicated.
Cutting a wire will lead to the dashboard lighting up like a Christmas tree, and the vehicle may refuse to start or shift into gear if the team that does the disassembly is careless and cuts concealed wires or sensors.
It took the team four months to do the modifications on this truck, but the result looks impressive. It will attract attention, which is good for business in this case, and the modifications have not hindered the vehicle’s key function, the ability to tow, so nobody should be upset about it.