Forza Horizon 5 Video Reveals New Details About Campaign, How Long It Takes to Beat It

Playground Games has just revealed more details about the hotly anticipated Forza Horizon 5. In the latest episode of “Let’s Go!”, the studio offered in-depth details about the so-called Horizon Adventure mode, the single player campaign of Forza Horizon 5.
Unlike in Forza Horizon 4 where players were guided throughout the entire campaign, Forza Horizon 5 let’s players choose what they want to do and then gives them the tools to achieve that.
Another important aspect about the game revealed in the video is the main goal. In Forza Horizon 5 you must get into the Hall of Fame by earning as many Accolades as possible. Of course, the game doesn’t end after you make it into the Hall of Fame, but that’s supposed to be the end of the story campaign.
Also, the progression in Forza Horizon 5 is quite different than what fans are used to. The campaign is split into several chapters that can be played in any order. You can even jump from chapter to chapter if you want to play another type of race. Each chapter gives players access to different activities: Street Racing, PR Stunts, Dirt Racing, Cross Country Racing, and Road Racing.
Chapters unlock with Accolades, which are awarded whenever you achieve certain goals. There are a total of 20 main story missions in Forza Horizon 5, which might take between 10 and 20 hours of gameplay, depending on the player’s skill.
Although there are more than 1,800 accolades in the game, you’re not required to get them all to make it into the Hall of Fame, the last mission in campaign.
Apart from details about the game’s campaign, the folks at PlayGround Games also revealed important details about the physics and handle improvements add in Forza Horizon 5. Make sure to watch the entire video below for all the new info.
Forza Horizon 5 is set to be released on November 9 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
