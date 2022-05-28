Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 Update Focuses on German Cars and Automakers

autoevolution
The next evolutionary step for Forza Horizon 5 involves German automotive industry. Developer Playground Games recently kicked off Forsa Horizon 5 Series 8, which focuses on German cars and manufacturers. Starting May 26 and through June 22, players can get their hands on new German cars and cosmetics from the Festival Playlist.
Series 8 Update brings a mix of new and returning cars, as well as new clothing that can be unlocked by taking part in Festival Playlist challenges and events. Here are some of these new clothing items available during Forza Horizon 5 Series 8:

  • Germany Cap
  • Germany Tee
  • German Engineering Hoodie
  • German Race Helmet
  • German Race Gloves

Of course, the most exciting part of these updates are the actual cars. This time around, at least seven new vehicles will be available to unlock and purchase, depending on how committed to the game you are. As mentioned, some of these cars are coming to the game for the first time, while other are making comeback.

  • 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (earn 20 points during the Autumn Storm Season from June 2 – June 8)
  • 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S (earn 20 points during the Winter Dry Season from June 9 – June 15)
  • 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (earn 20 points during the Spring Hot Season from June 16 – June 22)

Four new German cars are being added to the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass garage in Series 8. The are also new to the game and among the best the German automotive industry has to offer.

  • 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe (available May 26 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass)
  • 2020 Audi RS 2 Sedan (available June 2 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass)
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe (available June 9 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass)
  • 1982 Volkswagen Pickup LX (available June 16 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass)

Additionally, Playground Games announced that new cars will continue to become available for Car Pass holders every week through July 7, the day that the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass garage will be complete, and players will be able to redeem the full 42-car collection from the Car Pass menu at any Horizon Festival Outpost or Player House.
