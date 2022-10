Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 13 – 20)

Chapter 1: Happy Anniversary | Own and drive the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS

Chapter 2: Never Neutral | Win a Road Racing Event in the Viper

Chapter 3: Time Travel | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Traps in the Viper

Chapter 4: Dodge Different | Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in the Viper

700 FP Car: 1965 Shelby Cobra 427

400 FP Car: Hennessey Velociraptor 6x6

75 FP Emote: Quick Draw

75 FP Car Horn: Legacy Rewind

75 FP Clothing: Horizon Colorado Tee (new seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Since this season has been specifically tailored to celebrate the first Forza Horizon game released 10 years ago, there are many events and rewards related to this. First off, all Forza Horizon 5 players who complete all chapters of the new Horizon Origins Story will receive the 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary.Before we go in-depth into what the first season of Series 13 brings to the table, let’s take a look at the cars you’ll be able to unlock by the end of Horizon 10 Year Anniversary. First off, throughout Series 13, you can accumulate no more than 272 points across all four seasons. With enough points, you’ll be able to unlock the Wuling Sunshine (seasonal Exclusive car – 80 points) and the McLaren 650S Spider (seasonal Exclusive car – 160 points).During the Summer / Wet Season, you’ll only be getting a total of 68 points, slightly more than the typical Festival Season. This season’s special rewards are the Ferrari 599X (seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the Plymouth Barracuda (seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points).Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.There are a bunch of cars offered as rewards this season, including the 2013 Ford Mustang GT500 and the Hennessey Venom GT, along with Super Wheelspins and clothing items. You just need to complete the events below in the next week or so to earn them:(10 pts) | Stock Showdown: 2013 Shelby GT500Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: Hennessey Venom GT(3 pts) | | (B700) Anything GoesReward: Take Off (Emote)(3 pts) | | (C600) VW CorradoReward: Star 27 Sundress (Clothing)(2 pts) | East Resort | (S1 900) Chevrolet | 185.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Horizon Baja Speed Trap | (A800) Jeep | 120.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Pantano Pass | (S1 900) Ford | 168.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | USA Rocks! | Dirt Race | (A800) Country: USAReward: Porter Robinson - Language (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)(5 pts) | Dodge Brawl | Road Racing | (S1 900) DodgeReward: VW Corrado(5 pts) | Muscle Mash | Street Scene | (C600) Retro MuscleReward: 2013 Ford Mustang GT500Three new challenges are waiting to be conquered for the next week or so. They reward a very nice car and two car horns. Although they’re called “challenges,” they’re not that hard to complete, so don’t avoid them based on that.(2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS at the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper CanyonReward: Colorado Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)(2 pts) | Made for the Road | Complete a Road Racing Horizon Open Custom EventReward: Countdown Timer (car horn)(2 pts) | Dak Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Colorado Bonus Boards in the Copper CanyonReward: 2013 Dodge Viper GTSForza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.(2 pts) | Forest Edge | (S2 998) Anything GoesReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Here Be Dragons | (S1 900) Country: USAReward: Jeep WranglerAs far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 13, but no later than November 10:(12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chaptersReward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)(4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with another muscle car, the Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR.