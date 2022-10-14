Forza Horizon 5 Series 13 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (Oct. 13 – 20)

Since this season has been specifically tailored to celebrate the first Forza Horizon game released 10 years ago, there are many events and rewards related to this. First off, all Forza Horizon 5 players who complete all chapters of the new Horizon Origins Story will receive the 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary.
Before we go in-depth into what the first season of Series 13 brings to the table, let’s take a look at the cars you’ll be able to unlock by the end of Horizon 10 Year Anniversary. First off, throughout Series 13, you can accumulate no more than 272 points across all four seasons. With enough points, you’ll be able to unlock the Wuling Sunshine (seasonal Exclusive car – 80 points) and the McLaren 650S Spider (seasonal Exclusive car – 160 points).
During the Summer / Wet Season, you’ll only be getting a total of 68 points, slightly more than the typical Festival Season. This season’s special rewards are the Ferrari 599X (seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the Plymouth Barracuda (seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points).
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: 2013 Shelby GT500
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: Hennessey Venom GT
EventLab (3 pts) | | (B700) Anything Goes
Reward: Take Off (Emote)
EventLab (3 pts) | | (C600) VW Corrado
Reward: Star 27 Sundress (Clothing)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | East Resort | (S1 900) Chevrolet | 185.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Horizon Baja Speed Trap | (A800) Jeep | 120.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Pantano Pass | (S1 900) Ford | 168.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | USA Rocks! | Dirt Race | (A800) Country: USA
Reward: Porter Robinson - Language (Mixtape Radio Station song unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Dodge Brawl | Road Racing | (S1 900) Dodge
Reward: VW Corrado
Championship (5 pts) | Muscle Mash | Street Scene | (C600) Retro Muscle
Reward: 2013 Ford Mustang GT500
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #HORIZONVERSARY | Photograph the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS at the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon
Reward: Colorado Cover Car (Seasonal Exclusive car horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Made for the Road | Complete a Road Racing Horizon Open Custom Event
Reward: Countdown Timer (car horn)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Dak Delivery! | Smash 10 Horizon Colorado Bonus Boards in the Copper Canyon
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper GTS
Forza Horizon 5 players who also own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC will also have the chance to earn an additional car and a Super Wheelspin, if they complete the two specifically designed events available this season.
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Forest Edge | (S2 998) Anything Goes
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Here Be Dragons | (S1 900) Country: USA
Reward: Jeep Wrangler
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Horizon Origins | Complete all chapters
Reward: 2013 Dodge Viper SRT GTS Anniversary Edition (new Exclusive car)
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Lookout Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Forza EV (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with another muscle car, the Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR.
