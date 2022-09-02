autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (September 1 – 7)
The third season of Rami’s Racing History has just kicked off, but if you want to know what’s in it for you before diving in, here is both the long and short versions of the events for rewards you can complete for about a week going forward.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (September 1 – 7)

2 Sep 2022, 21:30 UTC ·
Festival Playlist Series 11Festival Playlist Series 11Festival Playlist Series 11Festival Playlist Series 111990 Subaru LEGACY RS
Keep in mind that the Winter / Dry Season closes on September 11, so you might want to add all the cars you’re missing to your garage by that time. Just like most of previous seasons, this one awards a total exactly 63 points, but that should be enough to unlock everything that’s on the menu.

We’ll be starting with the two new cars available as reward this season, the 1990 Subaru Legacy RS (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 1993 Jaguar XJ220 (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points).

If you haven’t read anything related to the Festival Playlists for Series 11, then you probably don’t know anything about the “Monthly Events.” They can be completed anytime during Series 11’s Festival Playlists and you’ll be rewarded with points and cars.

Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)

Forza EV (4 pts) | Los Jardines Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bahia De Plano Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.

As far as the season progress goes, there are absolutely no surprises, just new stuff to unlock such as cars, customization and clothing items. Read below for the full list of Forzathon Events and Season Events:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: All Round Drifter (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: Drift Machine | Own and drive the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
  • Chapter 2: Art Force Silvia | Win a Street Race in the Nissan Silvia
  • Chapter 3: Shift Into Action | Earn 5 Ultimate Drift Skills
  • Chapter 4: Drift Legend | Earn 5 Stars at Drift Zones in the Nissan Silvia
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • Running in the 90’s | Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990’s
  • No Signal | Smash 5 Phonebooths
  • Seven Wonders | Complete a Super7
  • Winter as in Ice | Earn 5 Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera
  • Taking Stock | Spend 50,000 credits on upgrades
  • Shining Star | Earn 10 Stars from PR Stunts within 3 minutes
  • First Love | Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

Forzathon Shop
  • 500 FP Car: 1997 McLaren F1 GT (Autoshow value 1,500,000 CR)
  • 300 FP Car: 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 (Autoshow value 550,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Bear Jumper (new seasonal Exclusive)
  • 75 FP Clothing: UK Race Gloves (seasonal Exclusive)
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The following season events can be completed to unlock new cars, exclusive emotes, Super Wheelspins and other prizes. Make sure that you meet the requirements before attempting to finish any of these events, otherwise you’ll be denied the rewards.

The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Volvo 850 R | Road Racing
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello (seasonal Exclusive car)

EventLab (3 pts) | UNWORTHYPLEB PRESENTS “Riviera Maya Super Scramble” | (S1 900) Rally Monsters
Reward: So Cute (new Exclusive Emote)

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Rocky Hills | (A800) 1990-2009 | 70.0 mph
Reward: 2003 Honda S2000 (Autoshow value 25,000 CR)

Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Barranco | (A800) 1990-2009 | 32 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Rally Shakedown | Dirt Racing | (B700) 2000s Modern Rally
Reward: 1997 Volvo 850 R (Autoshow value 25,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | GT1 Legends | Road Racing | (A800) 1990s Retro Super Cars
Reward: 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (Autoshow value 63,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Racing in the 90’s | Street Racing | (B700) 1990s Retro Sports Cars
Reward: 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta (Autoshow value 190,000 CR)

Three new challenges are up for completing this week too, each awarding players completely different things. Read below for the full gist of it.Challenges
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Race Against Time | Race like it’s 1999 with a purrrfect finish
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points

Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #MAKEANENTRANCE | Photograph the 1997 Mitsubishi GTO under the Arch of Mulege
Reward: Cat Meow (Car Horn)

The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)

Furthermore, Forza Horizon 5 players who own the Hot Wheels expansion are getting additional events and rewards. Although not owning the expansion won’t prevent you from “golding” the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement, you will not be able to earn any of the rewards below because these events won’t show up for you.

Drift Zone (2 pts) | Rockslide | (A800) 1990-2009 | 180,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | See You Saloon | (B700) Retro Saloons
Reward: 2006 Audi RS 4 (Autoshow value 53,000 CR)

Last but not least, make sure to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu, so that you can unlock the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV (Autoshow value 174,000 CR).

