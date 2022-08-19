Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 18 – 25)

Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 has several new cars available to unlock until next month, including the 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR (Autoshow value 140,000 credits, 160 points).
Both cars mentioned above can be unlocked by the end of Series 11, but the following two can be added to your garage specifically this week. The 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 1939 Maserati 8CTF (Seasonal Exclusive, 40 points) are this Festival Playlist’s rewards if you play enough to earn the points needed.
If you haven’t played these monthly events, then here is the gist of it. The total points from these monthly events are divided by four when applied to individual seasons. If you manage to complete all three events, you’ll get 3 points for the Story, 1 point for EV, and 1 point for Monthly Rivals, so a total of 5 points.
Horizon Story (12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.
Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)
Forza EV (4 pts) | Los Jardines Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bahia De Plano Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
When it comes to format, the Festival Playlist remains the same for the entirety of Series 11, although you can expect some new challenges here and there. For now, here is the list of Forzathon events that will allow you to earn both seasonal and Forzathon points:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Motorsport in the Making (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Classic Driver | Own and drive the 1961 Jaguar E-Type
- Chapter 2: Born to Perform - Win a Road race in a E-Type
- Chapter 3: Art of Performance - Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in the E-Type
- Chapter 4: Nine Lives - Earn 9 stars at Speed Zones in the E-Type
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Clean Fun | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race
- Stylish Victory | Win a Drag Race in a Rare Classics car
- Animal Crossing | Earn 2 Stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang
- My Precious | Take a picture of any vehicle
- Ideal Make | Win a Street Race in a Rods and Customs car
- Perfection | Earn a total of 300 mph (483 km/h) across Speed Traps in any Cult Classic
- Winning Streak | Eliminate 3 opponents in The Eliminator
Forzathon Shop
- 800 FP Car: 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (Autoshow value 16,400,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 (Autoshow value 1,000,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Doodle Summer Skirt
- 75 FP Car Horn: Italy Race Gloves
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Mini Cooper S | Dirt Racing
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 (Hard-to-Find)
EventLab (3 pts) | TYPEHARDFARK PRESENTS “Motorsport Mexico” | (B700) Pre-1970s
Reward: 1961 Jaguar E-Type (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Danger Sign | (C600) Pre-1970 | 820.2 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | River Run | (C600) Pre-1970 | 82.0 mph
Reward: 1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Golden Age | Road Racing | (C600) 1960s Classic Muscle
Reward: 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409 (Autoshow value 46,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Desert Racing | Cross Country | (C600) VW Class 5 Bug
Reward: 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 (Autoshow value 230,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Back to the Streets | Street Race | (B700) Pre-1960
Reward: 1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe (Autoshow value 35.000 CR)
Hot Wheels expansion. However, you don’t have to own the expansion to unlock the “Min, Meet Max” achievement and gold the season.Challenges
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Give Me Five | Take 5 for a luxury road experience like it’s 1942
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #INTHEJUNGLE | Photograph the 1953 Morris Minor 1000 in Ek’ Balam
Reward: Duck Quack (Car Horn)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Jump, Caution! | Earn 20 Air Skills in Horizon Open Racing
Reward: 1973 Ford Escort RS1600 (Autoshow value 73,000 CR)Hot Wheels events
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Nexus View | (B700) Pre-1970
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (2 pts) | Speed Racers | (S1 900) Classic Racers)
Reward: 1965 Pontiac GTO (Autoshow value 48,000 CR)
Keep in mind that completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will get you the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (Autoshow value 130,000 credits) this week.