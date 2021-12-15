Forza Horizon 5 Latest Update Addresses Some Critical Issues

Forza Horizon 5 is the most successful game in the series, but that doesn’t make it perfect. Although Playground Games is trying to fix many of the issues reported by players, they’re breaking other stuff in the game. It’s not the first time it happens in the gaming industry, and it certainly won’t be the last.
For example, the last update released about a week ago was meant to fix the “soft lock” issue which caused Xbox Series X/S players to get stuck with an infinite spinner when saving data. Unfortunately, it introduced an issue where the game freezes for one second in certain scenarios.
Today, yet another update is making its way to Forza Horizon 5, which is expected to fix more issues and bring some much-needed improvements to the game.
Firstly, the update further addresses “soft lock” issue, so Xbox Series X/S players should no longer encounter problems with streaming and soft lock when loading into events. Additionally, other stability issues, including a critical crash introduced with the Series 2 update, have been addressed.
The Convoys is one aspect where Playground Games has a lot of work to do. The team’s priority is working on a fix for this particular gameplay feature and disappearing players. The latest update addresses one issue that would cause some players to become invisible to other players. However, this is a work in progress, so we expect more improvements to the experience in the coming updates.
As far as multiplayer goes, the update includes a fix for civilian traffic not being present in Horizon Life. Two issues that have been reported are already being worked on: one where players might see no civilian traffic after taking part in multiplayer events, and an issue where some players may see no traffic until changing car or fast traveling.
These are the highlights of the latest Forza Horizon 5 update, but Playground Games promised to continue to address many of the problems reported by players, including those where some challenges on the Festival Playlist can’t be completed.
That being said, keep the feedback coming and be patient. Hopefully, none of the upcoming updates will break any of the game’s feature and mechanics.
Today, yet another update is making its way to Forza Horizon 5, which is expected to fix more issues and bring some much-needed improvements to the game.
Firstly, the update further addresses “soft lock” issue, so Xbox Series X/S players should no longer encounter problems with streaming and soft lock when loading into events. Additionally, other stability issues, including a critical crash introduced with the Series 2 update, have been addressed.
The Convoys is one aspect where Playground Games has a lot of work to do. The team’s priority is working on a fix for this particular gameplay feature and disappearing players. The latest update addresses one issue that would cause some players to become invisible to other players. However, this is a work in progress, so we expect more improvements to the experience in the coming updates.
As far as multiplayer goes, the update includes a fix for civilian traffic not being present in Horizon Life. Two issues that have been reported are already being worked on: one where players might see no civilian traffic after taking part in multiplayer events, and an issue where some players may see no traffic until changing car or fast traveling.
These are the highlights of the latest Forza Horizon 5 update, but Playground Games promised to continue to address many of the problems reported by players, including those where some challenges on the Festival Playlist can’t be completed.
That being said, keep the feedback coming and be patient. Hopefully, none of the upcoming updates will break any of the game’s feature and mechanics.