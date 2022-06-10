Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Expansion Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Forza Horizon 5 is doing great, as the game’s Hall of Fame leaderboard recently confirmed an amazing achievement for Microsoft’s title: 20 million players. Granted, this isn’t exactly the number of Forza Horizon 5 units sold, the fact that 20 million players decided to spend their time in the game makes it the most successful entry in the series.
However, considering that Microsoft announced Forza Horizon 5 was played by more than 10 million players in its first week only, it’s not really surprising to discover that the number doubled after seven months.
That said, it looks like the folks at Playground Games are determined to breathe new life into the game with the release of Forza Horizon 5’s first expansion. Although it hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, an expansion for the game was recently spotted on Steam (via reddit).
The unannounced expansion is called Hot Wheels and fans of the game will be able to purchase it individually or inside the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle that leaked on Steam. The bundle includes the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available.
The listing remained live only briefly, but an archive is still accessible if you want to know the contents of the bundle. Speaking of which, it appears that Microsoft will be selling both expansions in a separate bundle for $35 for those who already own everything else related to Forza Horizon 5.
The Hot Wheels name has been used by Microsoft for various Forza Horizon car packs since the beginnings of the series, but the name only got "bigger" with the release of the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3. Now it looks like the newest entry in the franchise will be getting a similar treatment.
Microsoft and Bethesda announced their own live showcase on June 12, 10:00 am PT / 6:00 pm BST, so we’re probably going to get more information about the future of Forza Horizon 5 in just a few days. If you haven’t played Forza Horizon 5 yet and you’re a fan of racing games, do yourself a favor and pay $1 for three months of Xbox Game Pass to be able to play the game for free.
That said, it looks like the folks at Playground Games are determined to breathe new life into the game with the release of Forza Horizon 5’s first expansion. Although it hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, an expansion for the game was recently spotted on Steam (via reddit).
The unannounced expansion is called Hot Wheels and fans of the game will be able to purchase it individually or inside the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle that leaked on Steam. The bundle includes the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available.
The listing remained live only briefly, but an archive is still accessible if you want to know the contents of the bundle. Speaking of which, it appears that Microsoft will be selling both expansions in a separate bundle for $35 for those who already own everything else related to Forza Horizon 5.
The Hot Wheels name has been used by Microsoft for various Forza Horizon car packs since the beginnings of the series, but the name only got "bigger" with the release of the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3. Now it looks like the newest entry in the franchise will be getting a similar treatment.
Microsoft and Bethesda announced their own live showcase on June 12, 10:00 am PT / 6:00 pm BST, so we’re probably going to get more information about the future of Forza Horizon 5 in just a few days. If you haven’t played Forza Horizon 5 yet and you’re a fan of racing games, do yourself a favor and pay $1 for three months of Xbox Game Pass to be able to play the game for free.