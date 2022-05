Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 5 – May 12)

Chapter 1: Lobo Raptor | Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Chapter 2: Unstoppable | Win any Cross Country Event in the Ford F-150 Raptor

Chapter 3: Express Delivery | Earn 9 stars from Trailblazers in the Ford F-150 Raptor

Chapter 4: Through Rain and Shine | Earn 500,000 total Skill Score in the Ford F-150 Raptor

Racing Miles | Drive a total of 10 miles in Road Racing Events

Bulk Smash | Smash 25 items in 30 seconds

Air Force Three | Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign

Next Level | Unlock a Car Mastery

Next Day Delivery | Win a Street Race in a Vans & Utility car

Fresh Air | Earn 3 Air Skills in Cross Country Events

Bargain Hunt | Buy a car from the Auction House

700 FP Car: 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex (Hard-to-Find car)

200 FP Car: 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Lion Face Mask (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Tiger Roar (new seasonal exclusive)

Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP

The second season of Series 7, also known as Autumn (Storm) Season, debuts at 7:30 am Pacific on May 5 and closes on May 12 at 5:30 PM. As a reminder, besides the seasonal rewards that you can get, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (new exclusive car) for 80 points, and the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (seasonal Exclusive car) for 160 points, anytime during the four seasons of Series 7.We should also mention that the second season of Series 7 celebrates Cinco the Mayo, the focus of the update as previously revealed by Playground Games a week ago. That being said, the car that players can unlock during this specific season are the 2014 Ferrari California T (new exclusive car) for 20 points, and the 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (seasonal exclusive car), which costs 40 points.Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.Here are all the seasonal events announced by Playground Games for the week starting May 5 and through May 12:(3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme(10 pts) | Rallying Around Mexico | (B700) Modern RallyNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)(3 pts) | SUBIE156 Presents Baja California Stage | Dirt Racing | Anything GoesReward: 2013 MINI X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman (Hard-to-Find car)(3 pts) | Black Jaguar | Ek’ Balam playground | (A800) JaguarReward: Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit (new exclusive Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | Caballo Blanco | (A800) Mitsubishi | 130.0 mphReward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)(2 pts) | El Gancho | (A800) Porsche | 74.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | City Escape | (B700) Volkswagen | 44 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Cross Countryside | Cross Country | (B700) OffroadReward: Mexican Hat Dance (Clothing unlock)(5 pts) | Second Home | Street Racing | (S1 900) NissanReward: 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 200GT-R (Autoshow value 170,000 CR)Each season comes with a new set of challenges that reward players with various cosmetic items. Four challenges are available during the Autumn – Storm Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 5 – May 12:(2 pts) | #CULTURALHERITAGE | Photograph any car Cult Car in TeotihuacanReward: White Modern Puebla Dress (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | Spread the Joy | Infect 3 players in Infected or Survival Playground GamesReward: BRRRAAIIINNNNSSSSS (Forza LINK phrase unlock)Last but not least, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the Super Wheelspin, but this is not part of the Festival Playlist progress.