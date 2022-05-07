Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 5 – May 12)

The second season of Series 7, also known as Autumn (Storm) Season, debuts at 7:30 am Pacific on May 5 and closes on May 12 at 5:30 PM. As a reminder, besides the seasonal rewards that you can get, players can unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (new exclusive car) for 80 points, and the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (seasonal Exclusive car) for 160 points, anytime during the four seasons of Series 7.
We should also mention that the second season of Series 7 celebrates Cinco the Mayo, the focus of the update as previously revealed by Playground Games a week ago. That being said, the car that players can unlock during this specific season are the 2014 Ferrari California T (new exclusive car) for 20 points, and the 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (seasonal exclusive car), which costs 40 points.
Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Original Hot Hatch (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Rallying Around Mexico | (B700) Modern Rally
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | SUBIE156 Presents Baja California Stage | Dirt Racing | Anything Goes
Reward: 2013 MINI X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman (Hard-to-Find car)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Black Jaguar | Ek’ Balam playground | (A800) Jaguar
Reward: Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit (new exclusive Clothing unlock)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Caballo Blanco | (A800) Mitsubishi | 130.0 mph
Reward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | El Gancho | (A800) Porsche | 74.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | City Escape | (B700) Volkswagen | 44 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Cross Countryside | Cross Country | (B700) Offroad
Reward: Mexican Hat Dance (Clothing unlock)
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Second Home | Street Racing | (S1 900) Nissan
Reward: 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 200GT-R (Autoshow value 170,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #CULTURALHERITAGE | Photograph any car Cult Car in Teotihuacan
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Spread the Joy | Infect 3 players in Infected or Survival Playground Games
Reward: BRRRAAIIINNNNSSSSS (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Last but not least, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the Super Wheelspin, but this is not part of the Festival Playlist progress.
We should also mention that the second season of Series 7 celebrates Cinco the Mayo, the focus of the update as previously revealed by Playground Games a week ago. That being said, the car that players can unlock during this specific season are the 2014 Ferrari California T (new exclusive car) for 20 points, and the 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (seasonal exclusive car), which costs 40 points.
Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Original Hot Hatch (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Lobo Raptor | Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Chapter 2: Unstoppable | Win any Cross Country Event in the Ford F-150 Raptor
- Chapter 3: Express Delivery | Earn 9 stars from Trailblazers in the Ford F-150 Raptor
- Chapter 4: Through Rain and Shine | Earn 500,000 total Skill Score in the Ford F-150 Raptor
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
- Racing Miles | Drive a total of 10 miles in Road Racing Events
- Bulk Smash | Smash 25 items in 30 seconds
- Air Force Three | Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign
- Next Level | Unlock a Car Mastery
- Next Day Delivery | Win a Street Race in a Vans & Utility car
- Fresh Air | Earn 3 Air Skills in Cross Country Events
- Bargain Hunt | Buy a car from the Auction House
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex (Hard-to-Find car)
- 200 FP Car: 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Lion Face Mask (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Tiger Roar (new seasonal exclusive)
- Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Rallying Around Mexico | (B700) Modern Rally
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | SUBIE156 Presents Baja California Stage | Dirt Racing | Anything Goes
Reward: 2013 MINI X-Raid ALL4 Racing Countryman (Hard-to-Find car)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Black Jaguar | Ek’ Balam playground | (A800) Jaguar
Reward: Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit (new exclusive Clothing unlock)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Caballo Blanco | (A800) Mitsubishi | 130.0 mph
Reward: 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) (Autoshow value 1,250,000 CR)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | El Gancho | (A800) Porsche | 74.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | City Escape | (B700) Volkswagen | 44 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Cross Countryside | Cross Country | (B700) Offroad
Reward: Mexican Hat Dance (Clothing unlock)
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Second Home | Street Racing | (S1 900) Nissan
Reward: 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 200GT-R (Autoshow value 170,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #CULTURALHERITAGE | Photograph any car Cult Car in Teotihuacan
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Spread the Joy | Infect 3 players in Infected or Survival Playground Games
Reward: BRRRAAIIINNNNSSSSS (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Last but not least, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the Super Wheelspin, but this is not part of the Festival Playlist progress.