Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 19 – May 26)

Many of the cars that can be unlocked during these weekly events are exclusive and won’t be available in the Autoshow, so make sure to grab them while you can. Still, if you wait long enough, even these cars might make a comeback in future Festival Playlists.
That being said, Series 7: Cinco de Mayo has two exclusive cars that can be unlocked with points earned during Festival Playlists: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (80 points) and 2010 Ferrari 599 GTA (160 points).
During Spring – Hot Season that has just started, players can earn up to 54 points, which can be used to earn one or both of these cars: 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (Exclusive – 20 points) and 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe (Autoshow value 1,200,000 credits – 40 points).
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Old Red (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Fiesta. Siesta. Repeat. | Road Racing | (C600) Rare Classics
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1930 Bentley 8 Litre (Autoshow value 1,500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | DAVELEDAVE69 PRESENTS “Guanajuato Racetrack” | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys
Reward: 2013 Donkervoort GTO (Seasonal exclusive car)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Airs and Graces | Aerodromo En La Selva | (A800) Horizon Special: M Sport vs AMG
Reward: Fireworks (Car Horn unlock)
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Panoramica | (S1 900) Rally Monsters | 70,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | La Marisma | (B700) Renault | 14 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Baja Mil | Dirt Racing | (D500) Buggies
Reward: Festival Sombrero (new seasonal Clothing unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Inspiration From Japan | Dirt Racing | (C600) Toyota
Reward: 1969 Toyota 2000GT (Autoshow value 750,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | First Come, First Served | Road Racing | (C600) Buick
Reward: La Cucaracha (Car Horn unlock)
Just like last season, there are three challenges available to complete during the Spring – Hot Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 19 – May 26:
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #SLEEPINGGIANTS | Photograph any Truck near Atlantes de Tula
Reward: Sleepy (Emote unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Small and Agile | Earn 3 Pass Skills in any Volkswagen in any Horizon Custom Event
Reward: 2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: I’ve got a bad feeling about this (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will be rewarded with the 1987 Buick Regal GNX (Autoshow value 130,000 credits).
That being said, Series 7: Cinco de Mayo has two exclusive cars that can be unlocked with points earned during Festival Playlists: 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (80 points) and 2010 Ferrari 599 GTA (160 points).
During Spring – Hot Season that has just started, players can earn up to 54 points, which can be used to earn one or both of these cars: 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (Exclusive – 20 points) and 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe (Autoshow value 1,200,000 credits – 40 points).
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Old Red (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Predecessor of All Buggies | Own and drive the 1971 Meyers Manx (available in the Forzathon Shop)
- Chapter 2: Origin Story | Win on the Baja California Trail event in the Manx
- Chapter 3: Jumping Buggy | Earn 3 Kangaroo Skills at the Dunas Blancas region in the Manx
- Chapter 4: Buggy Beats Bike in Baja | Earn 2 stars on the Dustbowl Speed Trap in the Manx
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Flock of Trucks | Earn 12 stars in total from any PR Stunt in a Truck
- Playing by the Rules | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Race
- Shocking | Smash 20 Solar Panels in 30 seconds
- Zoomies | Drive above 250mph (403km/h) for 5 seconds in any car
- Assemble | Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour Race
- Ultimate Talent | Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain
- Short Story | Reach 140mph (225km/h) in any Horizon Story Chapter
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 1971 Meyers Manx (Autoshow value 3,000,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 1965 Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Black Modern Puebla Dress (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Nature
- Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
The Trial (10 pts) | Fiesta. Siesta. Repeat. | Road Racing | (C600) Rare Classics
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1930 Bentley 8 Litre (Autoshow value 1,500,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | DAVELEDAVE69 PRESENTS “Guanajuato Racetrack” | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys
Reward: 2013 Donkervoort GTO (Seasonal exclusive car)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Airs and Graces | Aerodromo En La Selva | (A800) Horizon Special: M Sport vs AMG
Reward: Fireworks (Car Horn unlock)
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Panoramica | (S1 900) Rally Monsters | 70,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | La Marisma | (B700) Renault | 14 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Baja Mil | Dirt Racing | (D500) Buggies
Reward: Festival Sombrero (new seasonal Clothing unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Inspiration From Japan | Dirt Racing | (C600) Toyota
Reward: 1969 Toyota 2000GT (Autoshow value 750,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | First Come, First Served | Road Racing | (C600) Buick
Reward: La Cucaracha (Car Horn unlock)
Just like last season, there are three challenges available to complete during the Spring – Hot Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 19 – May 26:
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #SLEEPINGGIANTS | Photograph any Truck near Atlantes de Tula
Reward: Sleepy (Emote unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Small and Agile | Earn 3 Pass Skills in any Volkswagen in any Horizon Custom Event
Reward: 2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: I’ve got a bad feeling about this (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will be rewarded with the 1987 Buick Regal GNX (Autoshow value 130,000 credits).