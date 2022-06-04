autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 2 – June 9)
Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 is in full swing, but if you haven’t completed any of the challenges offered by the previous Festival Playlist, you still have time to earn enough points to unlock this Series’ rare cars, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S (80 points) and the 1939 Auto Union Type D (160 points).

4 Jun 2022, 12:47 UTC ·
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist events and rewards (June 2 - June 9)Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist events and rewards (June 2 - June 9)Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist events and rewards (June 2 - June 9)Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist events and rewards (June 2 - June 9)2021 Porsche 911 GT3
In addition to those cars, Forza Horizon 5 players have until June 9 to earn enough point to unlock two cars that are only available during the Autumn – Storm Season: 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK (Autoshow value 7,500,000 credits – 40 points).

But wait, there’s more! Forza Horizon 5 players get to earn Forzathon Points too, not just seasonal points. These Forzathon Points can be used in the Forzathon Shop, so here are all the challenges available this season:

#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Sport. It’s in the Name (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: Vorsprung Durch Technik | Own and drive the 2015 Audi S1
  • Chapter 2: Everyday Extremes | Earn 10 stars at PR Stunts in the Audi S1
  • Chapter 3: Turbo Sports | Maintain 150mph for 10 seconds in the Audi S1
  • Chapter 4: The Four Rings | Win 4 Dirt Scramble events in the Audi S1

#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • End Game | Complete round 3 of Horizon Arcade in any German vehicle
  • Wanderlust | Play an EventLab from the Creative Hub in any German vehicle
  • Schnell! | Drive above 150mph (241.4 km/h) for 15 seconds in any German vehicle
  • Skill Masters | Bank 100,000 Skill Score in any BMW
  • Turbo Power | Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
  • Das Auto | Win a Street Race in any Volkswagen
  • The AMG Way | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Traps in any Mercedes-AMG

Forzathon Shop
  • 700 FP Car: 2018 Porsche Macan RR (Hard-to-Find car)
  • 300 FP Car: 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Germany Tee (new seasonal exclusive)
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Referee Whistle
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

As far as the new season events go, there are a bunch of new challenges that reward seasonal points this week, just make sure to check the restrictions to avoid failing any of these events.

Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: BMW M2 Coupe | Road Racing | BMW M2
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 BMW I8 (Autoshow value 140,000 CR)

EventLab (3 pts) | UNWORTHYPLEB PRESENTS “Caldera Mountain Climb” | Cross Country | (A800) Unlimited Offroad
Reward: 2009 Audi RS 6 (Autoshow value 155,000 CR)

Danger Sign (2 pts) | Los Jardines | (D500) Mercedes Unimog | 360.9 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Trap (2 pts) | Autopista | (A800) Germany | 206.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Barranco | (B700) Porsche Macan '19 | 35 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Street Contest | Street Racing | (B700) BMW vs VW
Reward: 2002 BMW M3-GTR (Autoshow value 180,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | German Quality | Dirt Racing | (A800) German AWD
Reward: German Engineering Hoodie (new seasonal Clothing unlock)

Championship (5 pts) | Zero to Hero | Cross Country | (B700) German Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo (Autoshow value 220,000 CR)

Unfortunately, there’s just one challenges available during the second season of Series 8, but at least it’s easy to complete and the rewards are decent. Here is hoping next week will bring a few more of these challenges.CHALLENGES
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #TURBOTAKEOFF | Photograph the 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo at Aeródromo en La Selva
Reward: Classic Running Man (Emote unlock)MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.

As we reported last week, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will rewards Forza Horizon 5 players with the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S (Seasonal exclusive).

