Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 2 – June 9)

In addition to those cars, Forza Horizon 5 players have until June 9 to earn enough point to unlock two cars that are only available during the Autumn – Storm Season: 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK (Autoshow value 7,500,000 credits – 40 points).
But wait, there’s more! Forza Horizon 5 players get to earn Forzathon Points too, not just seasonal points. These Forzathon Points can be used in the Forzathon Shop, so here are all the challenges available this season:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Sport. It’s in the Name (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: BMW M2 Coupe | Road Racing | BMW M2
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 BMW I8 (Autoshow value 140,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | UNWORTHYPLEB PRESENTS “Caldera Mountain Climb” | Cross Country | (A800) Unlimited Offroad
Reward: 2009 Audi RS 6 (Autoshow value 155,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Los Jardines | (D500) Mercedes Unimog | 360.9 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Autopista | (A800) Germany | 206.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Barranco | (B700) Porsche Macan '19 | 35 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Street Contest | Street Racing | (B700) BMW vs VW
Reward: 2002 BMW M3-GTR (Autoshow value 180,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | German Quality | Dirt Racing | (A800) German AWD
Reward: German Engineering Hoodie (new seasonal Clothing unlock)
Championship (5 pts) | Zero to Hero | Cross Country | (B700) German Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo (Autoshow value 220,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #TURBOTAKEOFF | Photograph the 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo at Aeródromo en La Selva
Reward: Classic Running Man (Emote unlock)MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.
As we reported last week, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will rewards Forza Horizon 5 players with the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S (Seasonal exclusive).
