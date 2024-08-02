Fortnite's Tesla Cybertruck Quests Are Horrible, but It's Worth It, Broken Window and All

Epic Games rationed the Tesla Cybertruck missions or quests to last for nine days. You still have until August 6 to complete them and get the free Cybertruck, and they're not hard to do. However, while they are simple, they are frustrating, because half of them require you to play with a friend, and even that comes with a caveat. So, was it worth it getting the Tesla Cybertruck for free?



The moral of the story is to make sure you add your teammates as friends before the match actually starts, or it will all be for naught, as they say. For the other half of the quests, you have to earn a certain amount of XP in modes created by other players. I recommend "Zombie Farm 2.34" because you can complete an XP-related quest in about 10-15 minutes by simply mashing the hordes of undead with a scythe.



Photo: Fortnite



So, how's the ride? Well, it's pretty awesome, actually. While it has many drawbacks in real life, I'm a fan of the in-game true-to-life design, and it's the closest scenario where I will probably ever get to driving one. Its shape and size make it a great battering ram when using boost mode, which helped me quickly deplete my enemies of life more than once, only to bust out of the car guns blazing like in a Bad Boys movie.



Some other great additions to the offensive equipment are the cowcatcher, spiked ram, and the top-right-mounted machine gun or grenade launcher. The machine gun is best for quickly eliminating enemies, but be mindful of the heating gun barrel. Don't keep the trigger pressed all the way down if you're missing your target.



Bulletproof tires are key to protecting your ride but are horrible for off-road driving. In fact, the standard Tesla Cybertruck itself is pretty useless unless you drive it on the main road or a straight surface. However, strap on some off-road tires from a car modding station, and you'll even be climbing close to 90-degree mountain sides like a pro.



If your ride is damaged, you can either "heal" it by driving into a box with a wrench symbol or by standing on the flat metallic surface from the "gas" or repair stations. Driving this massive hunk of steel feels pretty nice, especially when you ram into other players. With a machine gun on top, it helped me secure a spot in the top three players more than a few times in Ranked Mode.



Photo: Fortnite SUV /TRUCK menu with other options, it was reset to the default steel skin and visually unequipped the Baja one. To make it display properly again, I had to go into the Decal menu, select something else, and then choose the



Another annoyance occurred, one I usually get in a Call of Duty game. The wheel icon from the Car Menu displayed a yellow exclamation mark as if it were new and I hadn't clicked on it yet. But of course, I had. This, too, took 24 hours until it finally went away. Visual bugs aside, if you want to be a part of history, digitally at least, you can go with the "OMG" decal. It's the cracked window skin from the fateful durability presentation.



While I didn't get the chance to try it out in Rocket League, I took it for a spin it in the



The skeleton-looking Terminator skin goes hand in hand with the Cybertruck. They look like they were made from the same metal. Bender, Optimus Primal from Transformers, and especially Batman are also fun to see aboard the Cybertruck.



Speaking of skins, the Deadpool & Wolverine bundle is still on offer, although it's not cheap at 3,600 V-Bucks, half-off from 7,600 V-Bucks. Separately, the Deadpool and Wolverine bundles cost 2,000 a pop. The going rate for V-Bucks is $9 for 1,000, $23 for 2,800, $37 for 5,000 and 90 bucks for 13,500.



