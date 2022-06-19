Formula One 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Live Coverage

The Canadian Grand Prix is back after three years of absence, making us really exciting for the 2022 race. Stay with us on the upcoming live coverage for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix to catch all the action.As per usual, the race from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve offered us dramatic moments. This year, we had a wet qualifying session creating surprises at the top of the standings. While championship leader Max Verstappen was untouchable during the qualifying stages, Fernando Alonso gave us a vintage performance from his Renault/Ferrari days, placing his Alpine right behind Max Verstappen. He beat Carlos Sainz, who will start from P3 on Sunday. His teammate Charles Leclerc changed his power unit, so he took it easy on Saturday.At the same time, the other championship contender (Sergio Perez) crashed out, bringing the red flags at the end of Q2. The two Haas drivers are in P5 and P6. For Mick Schumacher, a P6 is the best result by far in his career, and hopefully, this will give him some confidence in the near future.Max Verstappen enters the Canadian Grand Prix with a 21 points lead over his teammate and a 34 points lead over the other title challenger, Charles Leclerc.