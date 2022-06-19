Formula One 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Live Coverage

As per usual, the race from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve offered us dramatic moments. This year, we had a wet qualifying session creating surprises at the top of the standings. While championship leader Max Verstappen was untouchable during the qualifying stages, Fernando Alonso gave us a vintage performance from his Renault/Ferrari days, placing his Alpine right behind Max Verstappen. He beat Carlos Sainz, who will start from P3 on Sunday. His teammate Charles Leclerc changed his power unit, so he took it easy on Saturday.
At the same time, the other championship contender (Sergio Perez) crashed out, bringing the red flags at the end of Q2. The two Haas drivers are in P5 and P6. For Mick Schumacher, a P6 is the best result by far in his career, and hopefully, this will give him some confidence in the near future.
Max Verstappen enters the Canadian Grand Prix with a 21 points lead over his teammate and a 34 points lead over the other title challenger, Charles Leclerc.
18:49 UTC Max Verstappen said that he is already feeling a loss in the grip level on his 20 laps old tires.
18:48 UTC Is Lap 33 and the gap between Verstappen and Sainz is still eight seconds. Meanwhile, Leclerc is between the two Alpines, trying and trying to overtake Ocon.
18:44 UTC On Lap 29, Alonso pits. He gets rid of those old medium tires and swaps to the hard compound. It's a decent stop, and he returns to the track in seventh place, behind Leclerc.
18:39 UTC At the start of Lap 27, Leclerc is right behind the Alpine car.
18:39 UTC On Lap 26, Leclerc is all over the back of Esteban Ocon in the fight for P6. He is almost in the DRS range.
18:38 UTC From replays, the McLaren crew did it all wrong on Norris pit stop by putting the wrong tires on his car. As a result, he is on 17th place. Meanwhile, the Ferrari crew did a better job and Sainz is in P2.
18:34 UTC Leclerc overtakes Bottas with a beautiful move and now he finds himself on P7.
18:34 UTC The VSC has now ended. Verstappen is back in the lead after Sainz stopped under the VSC. Alonso is second as he didn't pit, and Sainz returned in third.
18:33 UTC Mick Schumacher had a big chance to take his first ever points finish in F1. But, due to a mechanical failure he had to retire.
18:31 UTC A slow stop for Norris though as McLaren double stack.
18:31 UTC Hamilton is complaining about his tires with this race turning more and more into a two-stop for those who came in under the early VSC period. Sainz is told he is still on "Plan A" which sounds like a one-stop, and the tyres seem to be coming back to him.
18:30 UTC George Russell takes advantage and he immediately comes into the pits.
18:29 UTC The unluckiest driver on the F1 grid? Mick Schumacher stopped the car for unknown reasons at the moment.
18:29 UTC After overtaking Alonso, Verstappen is pushing to catch Carlos Sainz, who leads the race. The gap between them is 4.3 seconds.
18:27 UTC At the end of Lap 18, Bottas overtakes Albon, followed closely by Leclerc who is getting closer and closer to the points. Now he is on P11.
18:25 UTC On Lap 16, Charles Leclerc is on P12, just behind Bottas, who is in a fierce duel with Alex Albon for P10. Meanwhile, Max overtakes Alonso for second place.
18:24 UTC Horner confirms that Verstappen is now on a different strategy to the two Spaniards ahead. And he is eating up that time gap - which is now down to 5.7s.
18:23 UTC Christian Horner announces Verstappen about Perez's problem, encouraging him to work with what he has.
18:21 UTC Here we are on Lap 13, where the top five sounds like this: Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. They are followed by Ocon, Schumacher, Zhou, Ricciardo and Albon.
18:20 UTC On Lap 12, Lewis Hamilton was all over the back of Esteban Ocon, but finally he is able to overtake the French driver from Alpine.
18:19 UTC The VSC is ending - and off goes Sainz down the road in the race lead. Meanwhile, Perez is heading to the Red Bull garage.
18:16 UTC While the Virtual Safety Car is out, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and other drivers came into the pit stop.
18:15 UTC What a hit for the leaders in the Drivers' World Championship. Sergio Perez retires due to a transmission problem. Apparently, he is stuck in gear, and he is not able to do anything. Unfortunately for Checo, this was a weekend to forget.
18:13 UTC The crew tells Kevin Magnussen to come to the pit stop to change the damaged front wing. If he doesn't listen, he will be disqualified by the FIA officials.
18:11 UTC While George Russell overtook Magnussen, the Danish driver saw the black and orange flag.
18:10 UTC Sainz overtakes Alonso with the help of DRS. Now he sits in P2 and is chasing Max, who is 2.6 seconds ahead. Magnussen is told that the damage to his front wing is "small" and that he can continue.
18:07 UTC Verstappen gets a great start and is off down to Turn 1, which comes up fast. He's already well clear and Alonso is side by side with Sainz. Magnussen tries to overtakes Hamilton, but the Mercedes driver remains in front. Top five have held station but Ocon has picked off Schumacher.