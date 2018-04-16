autoevolution
 

Formula E Cars Now Have Divine Sanction after Blessing from Pope Francis

In most Orthodox countries, blessing stuff is on the daily agenda of the high priests of the religion. Over the years, we’ve seen and heard of cars, boats, believers, homes, clothes, food, tanks, airplanes, all being blessed for reasons known only to the Divine.
Until recently, the common practice of blessing in the Catholic church was somewhat restricted to living, breathing members. That changed this weekend in Rome, where Formula E arrived for the first ever race in the city of the Holy See.

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church and a person many have considered too unorthodox (pun intended) in his leadership since accepting papacy back in 2013, has once again made the headlines, after agreeing to meet with Formula E representatives and drivers.

Being a man of his time, the Pope has often embraced new ideas and technologies which might better mankind. So the arrival of a bunch of battery-powered cars on his city’s streets didn’t pass unnoticed.

The Pope welcomed a Formula E selection of drivers competing in the series, led by Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, at his residence in Santa Marta. Following the usual handshaking and other rituals imposed by the occasion, the Pope went on and performed a private Apostolic Blessing on the official championship car.

We’re not sure what Formula E execs were trying to pull with this stunt. It’s interesting to see how they would sell the blessing to the Chinese or Moroccans when the season returns to their streets next year. It's unlikely we'll see a banner stating "Officially blessed by the Catholic Church" adorning the tracks.

Formula E this seasons had and will have races planned in 9 countries. Only five (Germany, Italy, Uruguay, Chile, and Mexico) are officially Catholic states.

China is officially atheist (although people are divided in an abundance of religions like Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism ), Switzerland has no official religion (most tend to say they’re Catholics), Morocco goes the Sunni Islam way, and the Americans, well, there are a few dozen types of Christians.
