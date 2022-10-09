Formula Drift Is Going Back to the House of Drift, Champion to Be Crowned in Irwindale

2022 has gone by in a blink of an eye. It feels as if Round 1 of Formula Drift happened just a few days ago, with drivers going all out in front of a large audience in Long Beach. The action moved on to Georgia and Florida in May, New Jersey in June, Missouri in July, Washington in August, and Utah in September. This month, we're going back to the place it all began for drifting in the United States of America: Irwindale Speedway.