autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Formula Drift Car Marks First Motorsport Sponsorship From Marijuana Distributor

 
3 Apr 2017, 16:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Motorsport is dangerous and expensive. You might have heard about the former, but the latter is equally true.
There’s a joke on the Internet that says racing can turn you into a millionaire, but only if you are a billionaire. That is something that has been confirmed to us by several race car drivers we met over the years, and it is still something that crushes our souls when we dream about racing.

If you do not have a successful company behind you, willing to fund a racing career, you will have to search for sponsors. Unfortunately, it is not that straightforward to find companies interested in spending thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars on an amateur racer, or on someone who just started his or her road in the sport.

Fortunately, companies are willing to pay for exposure on a car or motorcycle that is used to race, even if it is not the top player at the moment. This time, we have a premiere in motorsport, in the form of the first ever sponsorship deal with a cannabis distributor.

Portland-based Shango Premium Cannabis has become the first brand from this field to sponsor an athlete in motorsport. The lucky driver is Danny George, a Formula Drift athlete from Las Vegas, Autoblog reports.

The logo of the brand will be present on his BMW M3 E36 throughout the entire 2017 season of Formula Drift. He is described as a favorite of the fans in the sport, and his core sponsor is “Shango,” a company that grows and sells cannabis.

Since marijuana is legal in many U.S. states for recreational consumption by adults, many companies have turned to this line of business.

Unlike tobacco, a former big sponsor of motorsport, advertising a cannabis brand is allowed in the USA. Nobody knows how long this will be allowed, but we are surprised it had taken that long since “weed” became legal in an American state until the moment of a sponsorship deal.

We expected vaping companies to invest in motorsport as well, but they seem to have focused on celebrity endorsements instead.

formula drift marijuana cannabis sponsor BMW M3 M3 E36 M3 drift
press release
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673