Formula Drift Announces New Blockchain Video Game, Torque Drift 2 Launch Date Revealed

The year was 2003. I had just received a copy of Need for Speed: Underground and I was blown away by the possibilities. That might have been my first contact with drifting, as the game had just introduced this game mode. I remember being able to drift throughout the most difficult stages, linking every single corner, all while wreaking havoc on my keyboard while trying to keep it going.
It took me a few years until I could find a replacement game that could provide an equally entertaining feeling. Sure, it's quite hard to drift in Assetto Corsa if you don't have a steering wheel, but you can give it a try anyway. With the rise of drifting as professional motorsport over the past two decades, it's only natural for the whole industry to evolve.
We've seen quite a few games focused on drifting, available on multiple platforms including PC and mobile phones. It's never as fun as it is in real life, but for most people, it's the only option they have at a certain point.
In March of 2020, Grease Monkey Games launched Torque Drift, a videogame that is currently available for free on Steam. You get to experience the world of professional drifting without having to face bankruptcy. I haven't played the game myself, but watching a few reviews on Youtube will make you think about trying it out.
As is common practice these days, you'll have to use your credit card if you're looking to drive certain cars. And now Formula Drift has just announced that they've partnered up with Animoca Brands and GMG for the launch of Torque Drift 2.
The first few images of the game are from the familiar background of the streets of Long Beach, where the first FD event of the year took place not long ago. With the rise in popularity of blockchain technology and everything that comes with it including NFTs, it makes sense that the developers are integrating the game's features into the world of tomorrow.
Players will be able to get their hands on collectible and utility NFTs, which will most likely get people to play for hours and hours in a row. The Torque Drift 2 trailer will be revealed during round 2 of Formula Drift, on the 7th of May 2022, and we hope we'll know more about the game right after that moment.
We've seen quite a few games focused on drifting, available on multiple platforms including PC and mobile phones. It's never as fun as it is in real life, but for most people, it's the only option they have at a certain point.
In March of 2020, Grease Monkey Games launched Torque Drift, a videogame that is currently available for free on Steam. You get to experience the world of professional drifting without having to face bankruptcy. I haven't played the game myself, but watching a few reviews on Youtube will make you think about trying it out.
As is common practice these days, you'll have to use your credit card if you're looking to drive certain cars. And now Formula Drift has just announced that they've partnered up with Animoca Brands and GMG for the launch of Torque Drift 2.
The first few images of the game are from the familiar background of the streets of Long Beach, where the first FD event of the year took place not long ago. With the rise in popularity of blockchain technology and everything that comes with it including NFTs, it makes sense that the developers are integrating the game's features into the world of tomorrow.
Players will be able to get their hands on collectible and utility NFTs, which will most likely get people to play for hours and hours in a row. The Torque Drift 2 trailer will be revealed during round 2 of Formula Drift, on the 7th of May 2022, and we hope we'll know more about the game right after that moment.