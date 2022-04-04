Formula D Had the First Production Widebody Kits for 2023 Nissan Z, GR Corolla

Just in case anyone needs a little virtual automotive design pep talk to follow their digital dreams, there was an easy example available over the weekend. And it all revolved around an influential artist and an iconic JDM-style competition.
The 2022 Formula Drift season kicked off on April 1st and 2nd around the streets of Long Beach, California with a few crazy, noteworthy ideas. Among them, the very first widebody kits transformed (in record time, it seems) from rendering to limited production reality! And there was just one CGI expert’s name attached to all of them.
Whether or not you are a Formula D enthusiast or an automotive pixel master fan, this could still serve as the motivational story of the day. Influential virtual artist Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, had exactly three reasons to rejoice over the Long Beach Formula D weekend and they are all positively unique.
Let us get the oldest one out of the way, first. Just as the 2022 Formula Drift Pro Championship’s opening round was debuting in Long Beach, the pixel master was raving about his collaboration with Jhonnattan Castro’s JCRTeam for their new, widebody Toyota GR86 drift car’s livery. A design inspired by a very special GT500 5Zigen Supra, it seems...
Anyway, that turned out to be just the appetizer. Then, he also showed in rapid succession a couple of cars that are not even on sale just yet... though a couple of Formula D teams still got dibs on them and managed to get the crowd cheering! One of them is Chris Forsberg’s new 2023 Nissan Z Street Hunter widebody, while the other is Ryan Tuerck’s Toyota GR Corolla.
These are arguably two of the hottest JDM-style products on the North American market and Formula D not only managed to bring them both under the same “roof,” but they are also absolute widebody drift monsters! And they are both 3D-styled by the same virtual automotive artist! Who said independent pixel masters cannot play for more than one (winning) team at the same time?
