Formula 1: Winners and Losers From the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

When the sun comes out, come to the Spa for a theme park like no other. The final race before Formula 1's summer shutdown may have lacked the drama of the preceding races, but it's foppish to suggest it was a snooze fest.
In reality we saw a race which had plenty of twists and turns including differing strageties, inter-team fights and the difference in straightline speed between engines.
Winner- Lewis Hamilton
If you had told Hamilton after an awful Japanese GP, he would have two wins to his credit heading into the summer break, and he probably would have told you to lay off the Sake.
However, nearly a month after his emotional win at Silverstone, Hamilton would be rewarded with his 105th win at Spa after coming second on the road.
From third on the grid, Hamilton made an excellent start and quickly dispatched Sergio Perez on Lap 1 before moving into the lead on Lap 3 at the expense of Charles Leclerc.
The seven-time world champion led until his first stop on Lap 12, but Hamilton had cycled back into the lead after the first round of stops. On Lap 27, the Brit made his final stop but found himself behind his teammate Russell, who was attempting to make the one-stopper work.
Hamilton caught Russell in the final laps but ran out of laps to overtake his teammate, who finished second on the road. Later, Hamilton was promoted to victory due to Russell's disqualification. Ironically, the Brit lost a win on the road in the stewards' room in 2008, so he can feel slightly vindicated to get one back.
Loser- George RussellRussell and Michael Schumacher finally have something in common. Both won at Spa in years ending with four and then lost their deserved wins through a technical infringement.
It's a pity to include Russell in the losers section, as he drove a fantastic race. However, losing the race hours after the flag warrants him a spot.
From sixth on the grid, the Brit had to produce something excellent, and a quiet opening stint saw him sandwiched between the two Red Bulls.
On Lap 11, Russell stopped for mediums and once again hounded the Red Bulls, but unlike his rivals, the Brit was going to one stopper and had to nurse his tyres to the end.
He then kept a hard-charging Hamilton and Piastri behind until the checkered flag, seemingly taking his third F1 win and his most richly deserved. But after his car was found to be underweight in post-race scrutineering, he was disqualified from the race, handing the victory to Hamilton.
Winner- Esteban Ocon
With his future secured for 2025, Ocon produced a superb weekend amidst another round of managerial musical chairs at Alpine.
Ocon, who will move to Haas at the end of the season, had the edge over teammate Pierre Gasly throughout the Belgian GP meeting. However, the meeting didn't start well, as a water leak restricted his running in FP1.
This didn't stop Ocon from securing his third Q3 appearance of the year with tenth, which became ninth for the race due to Verstappen's grid penalty.
Pitting relatively later than most of his midfield rivals on Lap 12 was a bold call, to say the least, but the straight line speed of the beleaguered Renault engine down the Kemmel straight helped Ocon.
With Daniel Ricciardo not far behind in the final tours, Ocon had to keep his wits about him, but he had enough pace to secure a point, completing a well-executed performance for the Frenchman.
Loser- Williams
It was a real missed opportunity for Williams, who had the pace to score their first points since Silverstone but fell apart on race day.
Alex Albon again extracted the maximum from the Williams in qualifying, achieving an excellent ninth on the grid. But in the race, an early stop put Albon under threat from faster cars behind, and despite his best efforts, he fell back to 13th, extending his points drought.
Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant was asked about his relationship with team boss James Vowles over the weekend after comments from IndyCar star Marcus Ericsson sparked speculation the pair weren't on speaking terms.
On track, Sargeant had a difficult weekend, qualifying 19th before finishing a lowly 18th in the race. On the Monday after the race, it was confirmed that his time at Williams would be up at the end of 2024, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz replacing the American, who looks set to move to IndyCar for 2025.
Winner- Oscar PiastriThe Hungarian GP winner is making a habit of reaching the rostrum, and at Spa, he showed himself to be more than a match for teammate Lando Norris.
After qualifying one place behind Norris in sixth, Piastri made a good start and jumped up to fourth by the completion of Lap 1. A 19-lap stint on hards paid off, as Piastri leapfrogged Leclerc's Ferrari and Verstappen. He also had fresher tyres for the closing stages.
With both Mercedes locked together and holding each other, Piastri ate into their gap with five laps to go and was within two seconds of Russell on the last lap as he crossed the line to finish third on the road.
Loser- Sergio Perez
When he left Spa Francorchamps on Sunday night, it looked like the game was up for Perez after yet another weekend where he was off the pace of teammate Verstappen. With contract discussions still ongoing, the Mexican needed to put in a good performance. Although he managed his first top-three starting slot since China, he was still over six-tenths down on Verstappen.
Starting from the front row, Perez lost second to Hamilton on Lap 1, with a battery issue adding to his woes. Perez then proceeded to inadvertently hold Verstappen up, costing the Dutchman valuable time as he tried to catch up to the top and Charles Leclerc.
While his teammate finished, Perez limped home a poor eighth, much to the chagrin of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who looked highly unimpressed with the Mexican's speed.
Red Bull is keeping the faith for now, but surely the pressure is reaching boiling point for Perez, who must perform at Zandvoort or potentially face the axe for 2025.
Winner- Isack Hadjar
It's unusual for this list to include someone who has yet to make his F1 race debut, but another immense weekend from Hadjar puts him firmly in the driving seat of the Formula 2 championship. The Frenchman may be a driver whose emotions get the better of him, but when the race is in his grasp, he really does showcase his talent.
At Spa, Hadjar battled for Feature race victory with championship rival Paul Aron, but when the Frenchman got past again on Lap 13 and quickly pulled away. Gabriel Bortoleto got close in the final few laps, but the Brazilian would not deny the Campos driver his fourth Feature race win of 2024.
Hadjar now holds a 36-point lead over Bortoleto in the championship standings, and it's fair to say his form is peaking at the right time. With a possible RB seat opening up for 2025, the Frenchman may find himself in F1 if he keeps his form up.
Loser- RB
Once again, RB had a chance to get at least one car in the top 10, but a botched strategy kept them out of the points-paying positions until the stewards intervened. Yuki Tsunoda's race was ruined on Friday. The Japanese star was given a 60-place grid penalty for an engine change, which meant he would start no matter where he qualified.
Tsunoda couldn't make much progress through the field on race day, finishing a lowly 18th, earning his first non-score since Austria.
Ricciardo had the pace to crack the points on the other side of the RB garage, but a bizarre decision to start on softs didn't pay off. An early pitstop on Lap 9 for mediums didn't work, and the Australian finished 11th on the road.
There was one silver lining, and that was Ricciardo eventually getting his point, albeit after Russell's disqualification in post-race scrutineering.