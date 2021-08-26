Formula 1 Season Resumes, the Heat Is On!

Formula 1 is back after four weeks of vacation! After an intense race in Hungary, we are just days away from the Belgian Grand Prix. One of the most iconic racetracks on the calendar, Spa-Francorchamps, will be the host of the event. While we know that every driver has his battle to fight, everyone's attention will probably be focused on the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
If you know anything about Formula 1 or motorsports in general you've most likely heard about Spa-Francorchamps. The venue had its inaugural race back in 1922, and by 1925 it hosted its first-ever Grand Prix event. Over the years the layout has been modified several times. It had a length of 9.31 miles (14.9 km) back in its early days, but today is down to just 4.352 miles (7.004 km). That makes it the longest track on the F1 calendar!
With that in mind, the Belgian Grand Prix has the lowest number of race laps: 44 in total! It's interesting to note that this is one of the most challenging tracks for the drivers too. They can experience up to 5.3g lateral forces going through turn 10, also known as Pouhon. If that's not scary enough, I suggest you go watch a comparison video between a Formula 1 car and a GT car going through turns 2 and 3, better known as Eau Rouge and Raidillon.
If you've ever tried driving a Formula 1 car in a video game on this race track, you'll know that you can go full throttle all the way from turn 1 to turn 5. In real life, drivers will keep their right foot planted on the throttle for 23 seconds and 1.16 miles (1,875 meters) when doing so. I remember watching an older Formula 1 interview in which the driver mentioned how scary it is having to go all out for longer periods.
F1 drivers have to keep at it for about 82% of the lap distance at Spa. Monza is the only track on the calendar with a higher percentage in that regard. If you've watched the previous race of this season, you may remember the disaster that struck just after the starting procedure.
Things may be even more complicated at Spa, as the distance from pole to the first braking zone is the third shortest on the F1 calendar, at just 534 feet (163 meters). Going into this race, Lewis Hamilton must be feeling a lot of pressure, to say the least. As of now, he is just 8 points ahead of Max Verstappen. Lewis has won the Belgian Grand Prix 4 times so far, and he has been on the podium here 9 times so far.
Official Mercedes-F1 statistics show that Lewis has covered 5,678 miles (9,138 km) so far in his car this season. That's quite a bit more than Valtteri Bottas, who only has 5,274 miles (8,488 km) under his belt. Valtteri has never won a Belgian Grand Prix before, but it's difficult to think that he may succeed in doing it this time. The competition is extremely fierce. Even though it would be amazing to see Norris, Bottas, and Perez making a move on Verstappen and Hamilton, the gap just seems too big right now.
Both Ferrari drivers are coming up from the rear, as they're in 6th and 7th overall. As always, drivers will be getting three practice sessions, two of which will be held tomorrow. Qualifying is on for Saturday, and the main event is due on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 PM CEST. We'll report back with more information as the GP unfolds.
