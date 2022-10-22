Formula 1 Might Self-Sabotage Its US Expansion With Bombastic Hype

Over the last couple of years, Formula 1 has benefited from a huge growth of its fanbase, especially in the US, due to new management along with the release of Drive to Survive.





With the new fanbase came bigger expectations. This seems to have a good impact, at least for the fans, as the racing calendar has been expanded for 2023. However, balance is a thing, so the good is always joined by the bad and the ugly.With soaring popularity, the Formula One Group is looking to cash in on its US expansion, which can lead to some trouble. Fans were used to seeing the Austin GP weekend be a mix of racing, celebrity appearances, and wild fun, but this could quickly turn into a problem. If this extends into other venues, it could take away from the sport itself.On top of that, the TV Show based on Formula 1 seems to have encouraged a lot of drama to be brought into the world’s biggest circus, which could be detrimental. Some fans are already displeased with the current direction the sport is headed and would like the focus to be placed back on pure racing.However, this is just part of the issue with the newly found popularity. Another challenge that F1 is facing is promoting the new races. COTA is a proper race track and as such, the races there always had good attendance, but now it is being pushed to the side in favor of Miami and Las Vegas The problem with casting aside an already popular race in order to hype up new venues is that you could overdo it. Miami was a good example of this. No matter what would have happened the on-track action could never live up to the hype.Well, the Las Vegas GP is being promoted even more aggressively, with Stefano Domenicali saying it will take race weekends to the next level, which will probably lead to a similar situation. Add this to the fact that is being publicized with the opening ceremony and star guests at the forefront, and you get a recipe for disaster.Due to this increased exposure the other two US events are getting, the Austin GP organizers are seeking ways to make their venue more interesting. One idea that is being flaunted around is bringing IndyCar and MotoGP in a triple header at COTA along with Formula1.While this sounds like an outrageous idea, it could come true. According to The Race , COTA chairman Bobby Epstein has hinted at the possibility of taking the Austin GP to the aforementioned next level.Undoubtedly, Formula 1 would benefit from it, as having multiple events during the same weekend could encourage fans of other series to take an interest in the open-wheel sport as well. However, whether MotoGP or IndyCar (which are big championships in their own right) would want to play second fiddle to Formula 1 is debatable. All motorsports have their own heritage and are unlikely to be willing to dilute it like this.Still, the possibility is there, at least with IndyCar , as the sport has taken part in mixed events in the past. If such a partnership does end up happening, Epstein is sure the staff can manage it, stating that they do a great job at delivering the off-track experience.Not only that, but this kind of approach also raises ticket prices, which could have the exact opposite effect, as fewer fans can afford to attend the events. Overly publicized events could become more focused on celebrity guests and opening ceremonies instead of emphasizing the racing, further hurting the sport.